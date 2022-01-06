The thermometer read a few degrees below zero. The wind was blowing, making the wind chill factor much lower. Every school in the area was closed. Cars everywhere refused to start. Courthouses closed, as did businesses in the area.
Farmers worked to get tractors started to plow open their lanes and to move hay bales and feed to livestock. Dairy farmers were thawing out water lines, trying to get vacuum pumps running so cows could be milked, and working to get milk trucks in to pick it up.
Many didn’t make it and huge amounts of milk had to be dumped. When farm wives weren’t helping to get chores done, they were making lots of hot soup and keeping the coffee pot on.
There was great concern about the electric supply, with some workers already out working on lines in the bitter, cold weather and others standing by in case they were needed. State transportation workers plowed and salted roads 24 hours a day. Volunteer workers prepared shelters where people could go to keep warm if necessary. Electric heaters and generators were flying off the shelves at hardware stores. Carhartts, sweatshirts, toboggans, ski masks, insulated boots, gloves, and mittens were the fashion of the day.
And then there it was, that bright ray of sunshine on a dark and miserable day, that ray of hope that guaranteed things would get better, delivered by the mailman (“Neither rain nor snow, nor dark of night shall keep him from his appointed rounds”), — the first spring seed and garden catalog! Such a mood changer and spirit lifter on a cold and brutal day!
Look at the pictures of those beautiful flowers — hybrid tea roses, dahlias, daisies, peonies, and more, the colors so vivid you can almost smell them. Red ripe strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, plums, peaches, sugar sweet cherries, just looking at the pictures makes your mouth water.
And the vegetables! Big, red, ripe tomatoes that immediately bring to mind bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwiches. Rhubarb, oh, the thought of strawberry rhubarb pie — yum, yum! You can imagine an ear of fresh sweet corn just dripping with butter! They even have orange crisp watermelon. Orange watermelon? Lettuce, cucumbers, radishes, sweet peppers — a fresh salad would taste so good!
Suddenly spring doesn’t seem so far away. After all, the days are getting longer! Where are those peat pots left over from last year? We have to have some potting soil. We will need tomato seeds, those early girl hybrids look good, and some sweet bell pepper. Mix.
It might be fun to plant some of those “blue potatoes” this year. Better get an order in and some plants started. Spring might come early this year. Perhaps surviving those nasty, frigid days is just a case of “mind over matter!”
