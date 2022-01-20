As I sit here writing this column, I am on day 23 of my battle with COVID-19 and I am still dealing with some of the many problems it has created for me. During the last few weeks, I have felt like I was in a deep, dark tunnel that wouldn’t let me find a way out.
As the days moved forward, I would have a day when it felt like I had taken a step in the right direction, only to have the next two or three days send me back. I was challenged by every problem that COVID-19 seems to create for everyone!
There are so many questions about this virus and the omicron variant for which there are no answers! Some people who get it are only sick for a few days; for others, it hangs on for weeks; and for some, the battle has continued for months. Why when it hits families are there one or two people who do not get it, nor do they test positive, yet they are continually exposed to those who have it?
Why does it hit some of the younger, stronger people harder than some of the older ones with health problems? So many questions with no answers! So much suffering and frustration! A very confusing illness!
If you have not had COVID-19 or the omicron variant, consider yourself very, very lucky! And I do believe that sometimes luck just does play a part in it. How are we being exposed to it? Surely not just by contact with people. So many people have taken every precaution, yet they are hit with it.
Do we contact it by touching the mail, products brought to us from the stores? Is it in the air we breathe every day? No one truly has the answers to the many questions!
As for me, I seem to be finally seeing some light at the end of the tunnel. One of the most difficult things for me has been the effect it has had on my eyes. I have been unable to read, write or work on the computer. I am aware of several others whose eyesight has been affected by COVID-19.
Today, I have been able to take my pen in hand and work at writing this column in longhand in a college notebook as I always do. I will make notes in the margins as I think of things I want to say or words I want to use. Getting it on the computer may challenge me a bit more. Some more light at the end of the tunnel...for the first time in weeks, I could smell the coffee perking this morning! Such an enjoyable aroma on a cold, snowy, winter day!
I sincerely hope that each and every person at battle with COVID-19 is beginning to see more light at the end of their tunnel every day. A step in the right direction each day will hopefully lead to that beautiful bright light at the end of the tunnel and allow everyone to move into a new spring season where we can breathe in the fresh spring air, smell the flowers and green grass, and enjoy the tastes and happenings that make our lives a pleasure.
Keep that light at the end of the tunnel as your goal!
Barb Lumley wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.