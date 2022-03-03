Words have always been very interesting for me and as a writer, they are very important in expressing my thoughts and opinions.
A word can have a different meaning depending on how it is used or said. Effective communication depends much more on your tone of voice and body language than the words you say.
In grade school, I always found myself involved in the spelling bees. In those days, there was a county spelling bee with students from all the schools in the county participating.
It was a special day with the contest being held in our county courthouse under the supervision of the county superintendent of schools. I was never enthusiastic about being in it, but had no choice.
We were given lists of words to study and encouraged to use our spare time studying them in preparation for the upcoming contest. I did not want to use my spare time studying words! I had too many other interesting things to do on the farm!
My favorite subjects in high school were English, literature, speech, and Latin. Latin was a hard subject and most students avoided it, however, I enjoyed taking classes for two years.
I have always appreciated how helpful Latin can be in knowing the meaning of English words, as most are derived from it. Latin is used in many of our medical terms.
The teacher was Mrs. Bingham, an older lady, well-dressed, prim and proper, and a good teacher. However, we all knew why she wore too much perfume!
I enjoy search word puzzles, crossword puzzles and, of course, reading. I like to watch old game shows that involve words, such as “America Says,” “Chain Reaction,” “Match Game,” “Password,” and others, including “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy.”
As I read and write, I enjoy coming across odd words that I am not familiar with and learning their meaning.
How words are spoken can have a definite effect on how the listener perceives them. The tone of voice and the inflection can make a difference. I recently heard a very simple and well-known word used by a very prominent person. The way he said it had a very definite effect on me. The word was “folks.”
Folks is defined as, “a people of a specified class or group; country folk; poor folk; originating among the common people.” Common is defined as, “showing lack of taste and refinement.” Common man is defined as, “the undistinguished commoner lacking class, rank and distinction or special attributes.”
“C’mon, folks” and “C’mon, man” were the words that were recently spoken to us several times in a tone of voice that indicated that we “folks” were just not smart enough to understand the problem and know what was best for us.
Therefore, we should just stop objecting and we should just do what we are told! When I hear the word “folks,” it is often used as a pleasant greeting, such as “Hi, folks,” or in some areas as, “Howdy, folks,” or, “Can I help you folks,” and is spoken in a pleasant tone of voice.
I don’t know about the “folks” living in the area where the person speaking the words “c’mon, folks” lives or grew up, but most of the “folks” I know are well educated and knowledgeable. Most of them are “working folks” or “retired working folks.”
Does the speaker of those words have any idea how well-educated a person must be in this day and age to work at most jobs? No matter what the job is, every man and woman has to be educated on how to do their job and do it correctly.
Even a ditch digger has to know how to do his job and do it properly. I wonder how many of those people running our government could properly dig a ditch if handed a shovel and shown where to dig? They surely know how to run our country off in a ditch!
There is a saying, “Sticks and stones can break your bones, but words can never hurt you.” I disagree with that. Words can create many different emotions and lead to many different results. Those results can have a definite effect on the rest of your life.
I prefer the words of Theodore Roosevelt, “Speak softly and carry a big stick!” “Words, like nature, half reveal and half conceal the soul within.” (Alfred Lord Tennyson)
Barb Lumley wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.