Barbwire: Great-Grandma, I have a problem

I awakened at 6 a.m. the other morning, an early hour for me these days.
It was a beautiful morning, cool and breezy, the fresh air was wafting through the house. As I looked out my bathroom window I was surprised to see a black squirrel in my yard, an unusual sighting in my area. As I went about my morning routine, I was looking forward to a good day, as Daxton and Emily would be spending the day with me.
It was important that I get up and get going, as Daxton would be checking my “energy” level for the day. There had been questions in the minds of the adults in my life about my ability to babysit active young children at my age.
There had been some talk about it in front of Daxton, so now he will ask me, “Great-Grandma, do you still have energy?” I assure him and the adults that even after a long day with them I still have energy left?” Just not quite as much as I started the day with!
They came hustling through the kitchen door, “tablets” in hand, bringing pizza for lunch and bubbling over with tales to tell me, as we hadn’t seen each other for a few days. After lots of hugs and kisses to send their Mom on her way to work and sustain her through her busy day in the ER, they immediately pulled up their chairs. They had many things to tell me about and the first thing they wanted was some toast, juice and conversation around the kitchen table.
Our first discussion centered on going to the dentist. They had both been to see the dentist that week as had I. Emily explained that she was going to have to have braces and would have to go to an “orthodontist”.
She had also lost a tooth and had put it under her pillow. I had no idea how hard inflation had hit the tooth fairy until she told me how much money she received! Daxton showed me his teeth and assured me that he didn’t have to have braces and they didn’t put that “yucky” stuff on his teeth. I told him they put it on mine, but at my age I wasn’t sure preventing cavities was a big issue! And it really is “yucky” stuff!
Both were anxious to tell me about Larry, their rooster. A great big raccoon went up to the neighbor’s door, scratched on the door and then came to their house and took Larry! They had already lost Bernise, as a fox got her and her sister! Now all they have is five little chicks and Dad is going to put wire up over the building to keep them safe. Emily commented, “I don’t like it, but sometimes chickens have to pass so you can have chicken dinner. I like the middle part”.
The following are some of the comments made at the kitchen table as we talked. Emily: “Mom can’t make iced tea, she buys it. Your tea is the goodest, Great-Grandma. You need to tell her how to make it.” (I am teaching Emily how to make it!) “Chores are fun. You can just relax and write and send letters. Daxton and I will do the chores”. (I wish! They are good helpers at many things!) “A maniac is a person who doesn’t listen!” (We seem to have several of those involved in politics and the government!)
Daxton: “Strangers have to tell the truth to policemen”. (Question--do you tell the truth?) “No, we don’t go there”! “Aliens eat eggplant. I saw it on TV”. “A buzzard flew over. They eat dead animals but I don’t know why”! When asked what the inside of your nose is called Daxton quickly replied, “A booger”! Those conversations are the best part of our day!
When I hear Daxton calling out, “Great-Grandma, I have a problem”, it brings a smile to my face and joy to my heart! I am needed.
