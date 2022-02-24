It recently came to my attention that the government was planning to send out “Safer Smoking Kits” to those people addicted to using cocaine and heroin. I read that this would be done under the 2022 Harm Reduction Program issued by Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration-SAMHSA-Under HHS and will provide $29,250,000 over three years for grant programs.
The kits were to contain lip balm, alcohol wipes and other items to aid the addicts. It was reported that they would also contain needles. My question is this, “Why aren’t there ‘Safer Kits’ for people who work hard and contribute to the well-being of our country?”
How about a grant program for “Safer Farming Kits?” Currently, many farmers in numerous areas are fighting the rain, ice, snow and sub-zero temperatures. They could probably use some lip balm, maybe a new toboggan or an extra pair of long-johns or Carhartts.
Would any of those government people know what long-johns are, or even toboggans? Dairy farmers can always use some new boots, a can of Bag Balm, paper towels, inflations and, even though they don’t use them as much these days, a new pitchfork.
What about some of those quick-fix microwave foods, coupons for fast foods, or the proper insulated containers to hold cold foods and drinks for those grain farmers who are in their tractors for hours and hours and need to eat.
Farmers fight so many different problems all year round; prices, weather, equipment breakdowns, rules and regulations and much more. They can use all the help they can get!
What about sending out “Safer Essential Worker Kits” for all those people who did their jobs every day during the worst of the COVID-19 virus and still are? I am sure nurses would welcome a free pair of shoes made special for people who work on their feet.
And what about a coupon to get their hair done at a beauty salon, as I heard them say they work so many hours and are so tired they don’t have time to wash and fix their hair, so they just pull it up in a bun and keep going!
How about the workers who repair and keep our roads open in all kinds of weather? I am sure they would appreciate a warm vest, gloves or help in buying safety shoes they are required to wear. Perhaps one of the best kits to send out to workers would be first-aid kits. How many people actually have first-aid kits available where they work? Accidents do happen!
It seems to me that the people who work hard every day to better our country and keep the country running are the ones who are deserving of “Safer Kits.” I agree that addicts need help and they need safe places to fight their addiction and to help them return to a healthy life. I just don’t think “Safer Smoking Kits” are the answer! Grants are very helpful to many people in many ways and should be used in ways that make common sense.
Rest assured that if needles are included in the kits sent to the farmers who work with livestock, they will be properly used for vaccinations and the treatment of sick animals. The goal of all farmers is to put the healthiest and best food on your plate at every meal!
Barb Lumley wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.