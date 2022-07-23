Barbwire: How much wood would a woodchuck chuck

Into our lives often comes unexpected visitors. They just appear, settle in comfortably, and have no plans for leaving. This happened to me recently and I was not happy. They chose the summer kitchen for their residence. They could come and go as they wanted.
I would see them in my yard early in the morning or in the evening. They seemed to have the attitude that they owned the place and could do as they pleased. The family consisted of two adults, three small offspring and a teenager. I had to get rid of them before they destroyed things!
Call them whatever you choose, groundhogs, woodchucks, whistle pigs or land-beavers, they are destructive and a nuisance. The Native Americans referred to them as “wuchak”. Wherever they decide to stay, they dig huge holes called burrows that can be six feet or more deep.
They sleep in the burrows, raise their offspring there and even have a “bathroom”, a separate area where they “poop”! Just ask a farmer how destructive they can be, especially for those of us who farm where there are hills.
A wheel on a wagon load of baled hay or a piece of machinery that drops into an unseen groundhog hole can quickly become a catastrophe! Their digging under buildings can cause damage. They are “herbivores” and feed on plant matter. They also enjoy strawberries, blueberries, cucumbers, green beans, lettuce, corn, in other words, your garden! They can climb trees and they do chew wood.
The families usually consist of an adult male, two adult females and two to six babies called “chucklings”. The little ones usually stay two to three months, however some leave only after another litter is born. They greet each other with “Eskimo kisses”.
One approaches and touches his or her nose to the mouth of the second groundhog. They will sit up on their haunches and look all around. If they perceive danger, they make a whistling sound to warn the others.
Over the years many people, especially farmers, had dogs that ran loose and kept groundhogs frightened away from the buildings. A good groundhog dog was a valuable asset to the farm! My Mom and Dad had “Buffy”. He was a beautiful, blonde colored, Shepherd and Alaskan Husky cross and he loved to hunt ground- hogs on our 175 acre farm. Along about four o’clock in the evening you would see him heading for the fields.
When he killed a groundhog, he would take it to the creek, put it in the water and return to the house. Later on he would go get it and lay it in the yard for everyone to see. One summer my Dad counted fifty three (53) groundhogs that he brought in.
Buffy always stayed in the house at night. One night after they were in bed, he asked to be let out. My Dad got up to let him out and being very familiar with the house didn’t bother to turn a light on. Later on Buffy came back and asked to be let in.
Once again my Dad went in the dark to open the door and let him come in. The next morning when my mother went downstairs, she was very surprised to find a huge, dead groundhog in the middle of the living room!
When Emily and Daxton are here they are on “piggy patrol” and if they see any they come running to notify me. They recently spotted the eleventh “visitor” so far and that is just the ones here at my house! Being a good “hostess” I have put out a special treat for each one as they have moved in----lots of “Double Bubble” bubblegum.
I usually put out one of the large bags each time, but have used so much this summer that I now have it ordered in bulk packaging! It is one of their favorite things! I don’t have to unwrap it, they will do that themselves.
When you see little bits of yellow and blue wrapper scattered in the yard, you know they have enjoyed the treat. After a few days they just disappear. I guess they just “go to a better place”!
Meanwhile, in between visitors, the great-grand kids and I have been practicing the tongue twister, “How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood”. You have to say it as fast as you can!
If the groundhogs all disappear we may have to try a different tongue twister. How about, “The sixth sick sheik’s sixth sheep’s sick”? Good luck saying that one!
