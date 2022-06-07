When I turn on my television in the morning or evening and choose to click on the channel that is to give the news, I am expecting to hear about the many different things that are happening in the country.
The newscaster comes on and briefly tells about an event that has taken place. There is usually someone in the area of the event to give some of the details. Then the next thing we get is two or three people giving their opinions of the event. Often that person is someone involved in the government or politics. I don’t want to hear “opinions”, I want to hear the truth about what has happened!
Often those people giving opinions are senators or representatives. Instead of having them give opinions, the news people should be asking them for answers to the many questions that we, the people, have about current events.
Such as: Do you show up at your work every day just like the ordinary working person has to or are you off participating in other activities? Are you submitting or passing laws and making decisions having to do with the many problems in the country? What are those laws and decisions that are to be voted on by you?
After all it is our tax dollars that pay their salary, therefore we should have more information about what goes on. The answers to questions like these and many more are what the news programs should be telling the people.
One of our major problems is the illegal entry of people at our border. The numbers increase every day. Many are criminals, drug runners, and worse. Why aren’t the news people telling us where they are going, who is providing shelter, food and clothing?
Is our government providing them with everything they could possibly need using our tax dollars? What about our people here at home who need help? Why do they move them secretly? If our leaders feel that allowing people to enter our country illegally is the right thing to do, why aren’t they bragging on the news about what they are doing to care for them and what they have planned for them in the future?
Inflation is a huge problem. The news should be talking to the people who are struggling to deal with it, the farmers, the families, the retired people on fixed incomes, the poorest people who struggle every day for food and shelter. The news should tell us what they are having to do to survive. Is our government doing anything to help them? Don’t put people who are rich enough or well enough situated to go about their lives as though nothing is wrong on your news casts to give opinions about inflation!
Crime is increasing daily. Don’t just tell us about the crime that happened over and over. If you want to have someone on the newscast to give an opinion, bring on our policemen, policewomen, our sheriffs and deputies and let them give their opinions of why crime is increasing so much and how difficult it is for them to do their job of protecting us these days.
Put up the pictures of the judges and other people who are not doing their duty and are letting the criminals back out on the streets. Let the people know who they are and learn more about them. When we go to the polls to vote and have judges on the ballots, how well do we know them? The decisions they make every day can be very important and have a tremendous effect on our lives.
In this country we are still allowed to have opinions and we are still allowed to express them—at least for the time being! We don’t need opinions! They don’t solve problems! We especially don’t need opinions from people who are not well educated on the subject they are talking about. What we do need is the leaders in our communities and our country to sit down together and have discussions.
They need to listen to the ideas that could help to solve problems and do their best to put together plans to help improve the many problems.
We need the news organizations to truthfully tell us about the problems that are happening and about the work that is being done (or not being done) by people everywhere to try to solve them.
Our country needs actions not opinions. That is my opinion and I’m sticking to it!
