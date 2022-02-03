“Once you have electric vehicles, you will never have to buy gas again.” This statement was made by a politician in a high position in our government. In making this statement, it seems to me that there are many things that this person and many others in “high places” have not thought about when it comes to the energy needed to keep things running in our country.
I am assuming that farmers will be expected to use tractors that run on electric. According to some information I found, the average corn field in this country is 333 acres.
Many corn and wheat fields are from 600 acres on up. Is the government going to build charging stations for the electric tractors in the middle of the farmer’s huge fields? When the tractor starts to run out of power, there will need to be a “plug in” nearby!
What about “bikers” and those motorcycles they love to ride. If they have to go to electric motorcycles, will the bikers be able to “rev” them up and make the loud noise they like to create? Will they have to shorten the rides they like to take on back country roads? Will their favorite “hangout” be equipped with charging stations?
What about construction companies? Will they be forced to change all their equipment to electric? Will the trucks, bull dozers, backhoes, road graders, excavators, etc. all become electric powered? We have seen those huge cranes that they often work with on top of huge buildings. How would they re-charge those?
What about lawn mowers? They are in use all over this country. Will we have to go back to the old fashioned “reel” type that we pushed by hand? I did see one young man using one of those recently, however, he found a way to make it easier.
His pony was hitched to it and pulling it while the young man guided the pony and mower! There is always someone to think of a way to make a hard task easier! What about golf carts, snow blowers, weed eaters, chain saws, scooters, and many other things that require gas and oil in some form to keep them running?
What about the way to take care of our homes? Heating with electric heat, as some already do, is very expensive. Will they eventually pass a law against wood burners to protect trees and eliminate smoke? I have some women friends who hate cooking on electric stoves and insist on gas stoves. Will husbands and families go hungry?
Once all those batteries that are being used wear out, what is going to happen to them? Our country already has to deal with the many problems from landfills. What will it be like when worn-out batteries from even more sources are added to them? There will be a lot of different sized batteries and plug-ins for a lot of different things!
One 42-gallon barrel of oil creates 19.4 gallons of gasoline. The rest (over half) is used to make things. Although the major use of petroleum is as a fuel (gasoline, jet fuel, heating oil) and petroleum and natural gas are often used to generate electricity, there are many other uses and over 6,000 products are made from one barrel of oil (after creating the 19 gallons of gasoline).
They include plastic, asphalt, synthetic rubber in tires, fertilizer, pesticides, herbicides, perfumes, toilet seats, dishes, lipstick, contact lenses, toothbrushes, heart valves, dentures, eyeglasses, artificial limbs, milk jugs, antihistamines and so many, many more things that are used and needed in our everyday life. The list goes on and on!
There is a lot more involved in going “electric” than “never having to buy gas again.” Transportation and energy are two of the most important issues in our country.
We just have to hope that our representatives at all levels of government do the research, ask the questions and gather the facts that will enable them to use common sense and make not only wise comments, but also wise decisions.
Barb Lumley wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.