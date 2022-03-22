Pigtailed Macaques are monkeys who have lived in Thailand for many years. Thailand has been raising them and training them to pick coconuts for over 400 years. Coconut farmers rely on them to pick the coconuts.
A male monkey can collect an average of 1,600 coconuts a day and a female can get 600, while a human can only collect around 80 per day. The coconuts are so high in the trees that humans can’t get to them. Farmers in Thailand don’t have the modern equipment to lift them high into the trees.
The humans have to poke a long pole with a knife on it up into the tree and, because the trees are so high, they must stand straight under the coconuts to be collected. They will drop six to 12 at a time and that is very dangerous.
Coconuts kill around 600 people a year worldwide. It is safer for a scampering, height-savvy monkey to pluck and drop the fruit from the trees — some 80 feet tall — than a human, according to the National Primate Research Center at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
Recently PETA Asia (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) received allegations from a whistleblower from one of the farms supplying Chaokoh with coconuts. PETA called for Chaokoh-brand products to be removed from stores. Costco, Walgreens, Food Lion, Giant Food, Wegmans, Target, Kroger, Albertsons, and Stop & Shop all stopped carrying brands of coconut milk and other products from Thai suppliers that PETA accused of using forced monkey labor.
Coconuts are used to make coconut milk, meat, flour, oil, and other products. If you have consumed coconut milk or coconut meat lately, it may have come from Thailand and it is possible that a trained monkey fetched it from a very tall tree.
Animal Place, a farm sanctuary in Green Valley, Calif., claims that monkeys are being “exploited” on coconut plantations. While it has not visited them, it claims that videos are evidence enough that the animals are cruelly shackled and forced to work.
Arjen Schroevers runs the Monkey Training School in Surat Thani, Thailand, a Buddhist- inspired school founded 50 years ago to teach monkeys how to pick coconuts without the use of force or violence.
“It is always relaxed, no shouting, no punishing”, he says. “Every few trees, the monkey hugs his owner, who then checks him for red ants (who live in the trees) and the monkey gets a massage. Outside working hours, the monkeys are kept as a pet (only for family members, to strangers they are not friendly)”.
The monkeys are very similar to family pets. As for tethering, it serves a variety of purposes, including guiding the monkeys up in the tree and keeping them from escaping.
Young monkeys are trained and kept on a chain tethered to the handler or to a shelter when not working. They are fed, watered, bathed, groomed, and otherwise cared for. They often ride to the coconut plantation on the back of a motor bike or in a cart driven by the handler.
The working monkeys of Thailand have many industrious counterparts in the animal world. Oxen or horses plowing fields, dogs herding sheep or cattle, dogs sniffing for drugs or cancer, police dogs, beagles sniffing baggage in airports, therapy animals, and many other different types of animals making our lives better and easier.
The majority of farmers everywhere work hard and take good care of their animals. They must if they are going to make a profit and survive.
Farmers in this country are very familiar with PETA. Several have been subjected to the allegations of abuse and mistreatment of their animals. Farms have been infiltrated and secret videos taken and then edited in such a way as to make the farmer look guilty of abusing and neglecting his animals.
It can’t be said that cruelty never happens, however, the coconut farmers are just trying to survive and prosper in support of their families — just like every farmer everywhere.
