As an older person, do you find yourself going from one room to another to get something, but by the time you get there, you forget what you went after? Do you forget where you put something you just used yesterday? Do you visit on the phone with your best friend for an hour and after you hang up, forget most of the gossip she told you?
Do you enter the grocery store knowing there are three items you need but leave the store with only one of those needed items plus four things you didn’t remember you needed? We are told that this is a problem that occurs in older people called “short-term memory loss”.
Short-term memory loss is when you forget things you saw, did or heard recently. They used to call it being “absent minded”. Unless there has been illness or an injury to the brain, doctors do not seem to know what causes it and they don’t have a cure for it. I have my own theory!
Think of the brain as being like a bucket filled with every possible rock you can get into it. If you try to add more rocks on the top, they simply roll off and will not stay. Our brains are like that bucket of rocks — so full that nothing more will stay on the top of the bucket! We have been filling that “bucket” for years and now it is overflowing!
It is suggested that babies in the womb hear things so the brain may start storing things even then, as well as at birth. When we became school age, our brains really had to go to work. We had so many things we were expected to store in our brain and remember — reading, science, mathematics, geography, history and more.
More was added if we went to college or learned a trade. Then came families and life happening every day. And we are still adding things! There is the question concerning the size of our brain. Not all are the same size just as not all heads are the same size. It would seem to me that not everyone’s brain has the same capacity to store information. The bucket size can be important!
Years ago, I marveled at the ability of an older fellow I knew to remember things from his past. He could tell you the month and day in any year when he planted wheat, corn or oats, which field he planted in, what the weather was, which team of horses he worked, as well as when numerous other things occurred on his farm.
However, he lived with his father, who was in his late 80’s, he didn’t finish high school, was a bachelor and never married, didn’t like children and they lived back a lane where it was peaceful and quiet. They didn’t have a phone or television, only a small radio that they listened to for weather, boxing matches and baseball games.
The only thing he read was the local weekly newspaper. He didn’t go to church or belong to any organizations, so his social life was very limited. Was that why he had such a good memory? His bucket wasn’t completely full!
The majority of us have lived busy and active lives. In this day and age, there are so many things going on and so much information feeding into our brains! No wonder they are filled to the brim. When your cell phone fills with messages and can’t accept any more, you can keep the important ones and clear out the rest. We can’t do that with our brain!
How can we help ourselves? Relax and accept the fact that our “buckets” are full and overflowing with memories, happenings and information. Be glad that we are still alive and trying to add more, even if the data might not be retained. Keep a pad and pen handy. If the phone rings, write the messages or the gossip down, then read and concentrate on them after you hang up. Keep your pad and pen by the television and write down anything you want to remember from what you are watching.
Keep a diary and write down what you do each day. Write appointments, birthdays, anniversaries or anything else you want to remember on a calendar that you can check every morning at breakfast. It works for me! When you have those “senior moments”, just laugh and be glad you are still here to enjoy them!
