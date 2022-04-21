I used to be very “motivated” to get things done. There was a period of time when I got up every morning at four o’clock. I got “Lum” off to work on the railroad, went to the barn to start chores, returned to house and woke the kids and got them off to school, went back to the barn and milked the cows, washed up the milking equipment, fed all the cattle, prepared some of the things for evening chores, and, if I was lucky, made it to the house before noon. I would then wash up the breakfast dishes, do laundry, make beds, clean house, fix something for supper, maybe have time to bake something (Lum preferred pie), and then the kids and I would head to the barn for evening chores, if the teachers hadn’t given them an overload of homework. After evening chores, it was baths and off to bed. Hopefully Lum would make it home before bedtime. During the spring and summer months I also worked in the fields and unloaded a lot of hay bales. (Always thought they should make perfume out of that special smell from new hay!) It was a whirlwind of activity every day.
Many years have passed, “lots of water under the bridge” and I am now “retired” and into those “golden years”, am by myself and live alone. My life is quiet, peaceful, at a slower pace, but I still have things that need to be done. So why don’t I do them? I have no motivation! It is so pleasant to just sit in my easy chair, sip a cup of coffee or tea, or have a glass of milk and a couple cookies. I can watch television, read a book or magazine, talk on the phone to a friend or write. Occasionally there is the un-planned nap.
At the same time the thoughts of chores I should be doing are running through my mind! I should run the sweeper, haven’t done that in several days. I should gather up the trash and take it out to the trash bin. I need to start my new file box for 2022, the New Year started almost four months ago. There is a stack of bills, letters, etc. just lying in my cupboard waiting to be filed. I could bake some cookies for the great-grand kids. What am I going to cook for supper? I’ll just do something quick in the microwave on a paper plate and I won’t have to wash dishes or pans! Ok, so now I am starting to feel guilty! The house really doesn’t look cluttered, however there are a few things I should put away including my winter coat and snow boots. Oh wait, didn’t we have snow in places this week? Better not get in a hurry. I may need them when I mow the grass!
Motivation is the process that initiates, guides, and maintains goal-oriented behaviors. It is what causes you to act. Why is my motivation to do things gone! My brain tells me they need to be done, but my body just doesn’t want to get up and do them! Should I feel guilty? Or am I entitled to just relax and enjoy myself after all those many years of hard work and caring for a family? I realize that at my age there are many things that I can no longer do, however there are things I can do for myself and it is better for me to keep moving as much as possible. There is a saying, “if you don’t use it you lose it”. That must be why I can’t find the phone ---I haven’t talked to anyone since yesterday. Let’s see---where was I when Nancy called yesterday? Oh well, I’ll find it ---telemarketers will be starting to call soon and then I will locate it.
It has been suggested in some of the articles I have read that the reason I don’t want to do anything could be that I am suffering from depression. Why should I be depressed? I enjoy doing the many different things I do do and I enjoy myself when I am not doing the things I should be doing and don’t do! The things that depress me are dusting, running the sweeper, doing dishes, washing windows, etc. The only way I could enjoy those things is if I could sit in my easy chair and watch a housekeeper do them!
It is better for everyone, not just those of us who are retired and in the “golden years”, to find things to do and something we enjoy and keep moving. It is time to get up and at it! There are some chores that I will have to do today, whether I enjoy them or not. However, I am sure that I will also be doing a few things that I will enjoy very much. “A man is a success if he gets up in the morning and goes to bed at night and in between does what he wants to do”. (Bob Dylan)
