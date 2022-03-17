I was recently made aware of the term “confirmation bias.” I had not heard it before. A family and a certain doctor were with an older lady who was in love with a man she had never met in person. She corresponded with him over the internet, had a picture that was supposed to be him and she had sent him huge amounts of money.
Her family and friends had tried to convince her that she was being scammed, however. she would not listen to them. They had turned to the doctor for help. A lot of information and facts were shown her as proof that it was a scam. The real person in the picture, whose identity had been stolen, was there to help convince her. In spite of all that, she absolutely refused to believe that it was a scam! That was when the words “confirmation bias” were brought into the discussion.
Confirmation bias occurs when people ignore new information that contradicts what they believe. People search for information that confirms they are right and ignore information that suggests they are wrong.
Confirmation bias tends to occur because existing information has been stored in our sub-conscious memory. which is difficult to overwrite. Confirmation bias is partially driven by ego and self-esteem. Nobody likes to be wrong after believing in something so long.
Two people can have very different opinions on the same subject and the interpretations are based on their beliefs. Even if they read the same story, their bias tends to shape the way they perceive the details, further confirming their beliefs. People generally see what they look for and hear what they listen for. Confirmation bias is what often helps cults to convince people of their beliefs.
Unfortunately, we have people in many important places and positions who are afflicted with confirmation bias. They cannot accept the ideas and information that shows that things in our country have changed and continue to do so very day.
People in our country used to have respect for each other. In spite of differences, they could sit down together, present each other’s ideas or opinions, have a thorough discussion, and work together to come up with the best solution to the matter at hand.
I remember years ago hearing about people who were said to be “set in their ways.” That would have been confirmation bias in those days. Often, it was someone older being discussed.
I am sure there are people (including family members) who would say that I am set in my ways and when it comes to certain things, I am sure they are correct. You must remember that I have had a number of years to absorb the “bias” that is in my mind.
I have to admit that I prefer holsteins, both black and white and red and white, and I favor Border Collie dogs. However, I can recognize the outstanding qualities of other dairy breeds and understand the reasons people prefer them.
In my younger days, I milked cows of all breeds. While I love my Border Collies, there is no way I could turn away a dog regardless of how much of a “scruffy mutt” it is. That’s why at one time, we had six dogs!
In my younger days, there were a lot of foods that I wouldn’t eat, but these days, I am willing to try most dishes, however, sushi or snake would probably be an exception! I try my best to be open-minded and listen to both sides that are presented or printed. At times, it can require a lot of patience and for some, that is hard to come by!
Regardless of age or position in life, people should be open-minded, absorb as much information as possible, study it thoroughly, and use common sense when making a decision. Only then can the person who must make a decision feel that they have done their best for themselves and the people they represent.
“Bias, like beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Facts are the firewall against bias.” (Tom Brokaw)
