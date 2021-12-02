A little boy I am very familiar with had a habit of playing with his cars and trucks, then crashing them together and letting out a hair-raising scream. This caused his great-grandmother to go running at a “repaired knee pace” to see if he was hurt.
Even though it had been explained to him that he should not scream, it happened again. So great-grandma decided to tell him the story about “The Boy Who Cried Wolf.” Since she could not remember it word for word, she repeated her version as the little boy listened intently.
She was not sure that he could understand the moral of the story, however, she explained it to him as best she could. Evidently, something she said made an impression, as he kept asking for a repeat of the story for days!
Once again, there are people in “high places” in our country continuing to cry “wolf” and expecting the “villagers” to believe them! These people who are sounding the alarm really need to read Aesop’s Fable about “The Boy Who Cried Wolf,” although I have my doubts that they would “get it.”
Each time the people go running to hear what is happening, they find out more and more that they are being tricked and not given the true facts and all the information. The people in our country are becoming wiser. When this happens over and over, people stop listening and refuse to believe anything they are told, even when it is the truth! The moral of the fable is “Liars are not believed, even when they speak the truth.”
Aesop’s Fables should be required reading, not only for children, but also for every person in politics and government! “The Goose and The Golden Egg” is an excellent selection. Greed is found everywhere and becomes the most important thing in life for many. Greed runs rampant in many areas, including politics and government.
If you were to look for the occupations with the least amount of greed involved, farming would definitely be one of them. Farmers don’t get the chance to be greedy! They have to deal with low prices for everything they grow, always hoping for a good year so they can feed their families and keep the bills paid.
The cost of machinery and land keeps them constantly in debt. Rules and regulations make their lives more difficult. Most farmers just want to make a decent living and be allowed to enjoy what they do. Farmers are always “giving” and helping others. “Greed will always kill the goose that lays the golden egg.”
“The Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing” is another good fable. We often must deal with people and situations that are not what they look like or pretend to be. “Appearances can be deceiving: be aware of what a thing is, rather than what it looks like.”
Aesop was a fabulist and storyteller. There are more of his fables and they should be read by everyone, especially our leaders!
