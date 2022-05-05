If you have been watching the news, one of the things you keep hearing about on almost every newscast is inflation and the rising cost of products.
Often a newscast on rising prices will include pictures and what are those pictures usually of? Milk, beef, eggs, pork---food products raised by farmers. Those images are implanted in the mind of the consumer who is watching! That worries me---I fear that people will tend to blame the rising prices in the grocery store on the farmers! While they do picture gas pumps with the rising prices, where are the pictures of other products such as household items, paper products, personal products, cars etc.
In this day and age, the majority of consumers know very little about farmers, what they raise or how they raise it. They only know that if they go to shop at the grocery store they will find jugs of milk in the dairy case, as well as numerous other dairy products, all kinds of meat in the meat case, meats and cheeses in the deli and numerous other food items available on the shelves that contain an ingredient that has something to do with farming.
What they often do not know or understand is how many people and how many different things are involved in the final price they pay at the checkout counter. How many people realize that the farmer, regardless of what he is selling, must accept the price that is currently being paid for that product on the day he must sell it.
The farmer often also has to pay the cost of delivering the product to the buyer. There will be many different actions and expenses involved with the product before it finally reaches the shelves at the grocery store and each time there is an expense added to the final cost.
So please don’t blame the high food prices on the hard-working farmers who are doing their best to put food on your table! If there is anything that will raise my “hackles”, it is someone in the grocery store with a jug of milk or a package of meat in their hands and saying to someone, “Yep, the farmer is getting rich”! There is so much more involved in the final price and the farmer has no control over that.
I also have a problem with the “comments” and “misinformation” that is often said by people who know absolutely nothing about livestock, farmers or farming. Yet they make negative and incorrect comments that are heard and believed by a large number of people. That can definitely have an effect on the sale of a product produced on the farm and on the health of the people!
On a recent late night show I was watching, the subject of putting orange juice on cereal was discussed. A well-known juice company has come up with a cereal that you can put orange juice on instead of milk, in hopes of selling more of their product. Discussion on the idea was held by the “host” and the guests on the show.
The “host”, who tries to be funny, remarked, “Why should milk have a monopoly on cereal? It comes from a cow’s butt”! A regular guest on the show (he has lots of common sense) said, “It does not!” Instead of listening, the “host” again said, “Comes from a cow’s butt. I dare the disinformation board to come after me”!
How many people who know nothing about dairy cows were immediately “turned off” from milk and dairy products because of the “misinformation” he gave them? Thank goodness it was late night and hopefully no children were listening! Drinking milk is so important in their growth and health!
This man, who is host of the show and is also on an hour program with four other people in the late afternoon, is employed by a news network that is constantly discussing “fake news”, “false reporting”, “misinformation”, “lies” and more expressed by other people.
Take away milk, the dairy products made from it, and all the products that contain some form of it and you are going to find a lot of empty shelves in the grocery stores.
Of course this late night “host” doesn’t have any care or concern about that.. He prefers fancy, high dollar restaurants and “booze! While I am not on any “disinformation board”, I would enjoy sitting down with him and enlightening him about milk, cows, farmers, farming and a few other things! I doubt I get the opportunity!
In my opinion, he owes the dairy cows and dairy farmers from all over our country an apology!
