There is no sweeter smell than the aroma of newly mowed hay drying in the field.
I am sitting on my deck watching as the work goes on in the hay fields. Every trip back and forth requires fuel in the tractor, either gas or diesel. I cannot help but wonder how the work would be affected if it was being done with “government required” electric tractors.
The mowing began early in the morning with the objective being to get every field mowed down that day, so the tractor never stopped. What if the tractor doing this work was electric? How many hours could they run without being charged?
If the work had to stop after a few hours to allow charging, that would mean one of two things---either the work wouldn’t get done in the time planned or the farmer would need two tractors, one to use while the other one charged. I don’t know many farmers who could afford two tractors for one job! That being the case, it would seem that the farmer’s work if using electric equipment would take longer.
For every farmer, regardless of his type of farming, time is very important. When making hay you like to get as much as you can mowed down at one time, thereby giving all of it the same amount of sunshine and time to dry, so it can all be baled at one time. Mother Nature becomes very important in your plans.
If the weatherman is predicting rain later on, your time frame is limited for getting the hay done, therefore you must get the work done as fast as possible. When you are baling and black clouds are looming on the horizon, having to give up time for charging your tractor is not going to be very helpful or make the farmer happy!
When grain farming, wheat, oats, corn, soybeans, etc., the seed must be planted by a certain time of the year in order to be ready for harvesting at the proper time. This has been a difficult year for spring planting due to so much rainfall making the fields too wet to work in.
There are areas where farmers are still trying to get crops planted, other areas where recent storms and flooding destroyed crops that were already growing. The famers need to be able to get the planting and replanting done as fast as possible to insure a harvest. Time can’t be wasted with tractors sitting idle while they charge. The same is true at harvest time. The farmer must be able to run those tractors and semis non-stop.
What about the people in this country who must respond to emergency situations? Time is critical for them also. They can’t wait for their vehicles to charge when they are called. It is often a matter of life or death! We already have lines waiting to fill up with gas at times. How long will the lines be at charging stations?
While some of our politicians and people in this country are absolutely “giddy” with the idea of forcing everyone to go electric with their cars and machinery, they have absolutely no knowledge of what is necessary to keep the people in this country fed and cared for. They have not studied the effects of their ideas and the many changes that will be created. The shame of it all is that they just don’t care!