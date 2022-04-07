Those of you who know me well or follow my columns are aware that I am a fan of and watch a lot of old western movies.
In many of them, the plot revolves around the driving of a large herd of cattle to the north and western territories of the United States, most often from Texas.
Recently, I watched one of those old westerns, “Cattle Empire,” starring Joel McCrea as the “trail boss” preparing for one of those cattle drives. One of the first things he did was to select his “lead steer” and as he did so, he expressed the importance of the “lead steer” and the reasons for his selection of a certain animal.
The purpose of a lead steer is to be the first one to walk out each day and get the herd to follow as they travel the long and difficult trail to their destination. Keeping the herd moving and in the right direction is very important. His instincts will help lead them to grass and water, thus helping them to maintain weight and survive the grueling drive.
Lead steers are born with a bossy mentality and a desire to be first. They are vital to the success of the cattle drive.
“Old Blue” was a gunmetal blue longhorn who was a famous lead steer owned by Charles Goodnight’s JA Ranch in Texas. At four years of age, he was selected as the lead steer on his first cattle drive.
“Old Blue” couldn’t stand the sight of something in front of him. He would continue over the years to lead eight herds from Palo Duro Canyon, where the JA Ranch was located, to Dodge City, Kansas.
At times, “Old Blue” wore a shiny brass bell around his neck and the herd grew to following the sound of the bell. It was made quiet at night with a special leather clapper while the herd rested. It is said that he led over 10,000 head of cattle.
After his eighth and final trip, he retired on the JA Ranch and lived to be 20 years old. “Old Blue” was the most admired longhorn in western cattle trail history.
It has occurred to me that, in view of the many different problems we are currently faced with in our country, perhaps what we are in need of is a “lead steer.”
Someone who can lead us along the right “trail” to find the destination where in lies the answers to our problems. The lead steer must be willing to go first without fear of the unknown obstacles that he may find blocking his path.
He must inspire confidence and trust in the “herd” that is following him. He must be sure-footed, healthy, strong willed, and possess common sense. He must travel at a steady pace and be very careful not to startle or stampede the herd.
He must be strong and willing to face the storms, hardships and the confrontations by those who want to take his job from him.
He will need a very smart “trail boss” to assist him. The lead steer must rely on guidance from his “trail boss” and his “trail hands” using their knowledge, talent and experience to help keep things running smoothly and the herd in good condition as the drive continues.
The lead steer should have available the very best “cowboys” and “wranglers” in our country to ride “point,” “flank,” “drag,” and “swing” and to handle the “remuda,” the “cook’s job” and to work as “night riders.”
He will need a “chuck wagon” that is well stocked with every type of item needed to be successful on the “trail drive.” There will be disagreements among those helping to drive the herd that will create confusion and indecision, but the “lead steer” must keep plodding along and stay strong.
The majority of the people in our country want to be able to follow their dreams. They want to travel a trail that will lead them to education, work they can enjoy, time for their families, have a comfortable lifestyle and allow them to find happiness.
Our country needs a “lead steer” that can take the “herd” on a successful drive to peace and prosperity at the end of the trail.
Barb Lumley wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.