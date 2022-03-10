Spirits were lifted as we began the month of March. The arrival meant that spring was only a few days away. It meant that some warmer days would be arriving, however, we also conceded that there could still be some cold weather and even some snow.
I remember an April 3 many years ago when our area was brought to a complete halt due to a big snow storm. It also means that a lot of activities will be happening, as March is always a busy month.
We have already had our Ohio Holstein Association Convention and Annual Meeting held in Mt. Sterling, Ohio, March 4 and 5, 2022. Holstein breeders from all over Ohio came together to conduct the business of the association, elect officers, present awards, and enjoy fellowship with families and friends of the holstein cow. The Ohio Holstein Convention Virtual Sale was held with no live animals present.
Pictures of and information about the consignments were presented on screen or on computer, with bids taken from the people present or from those sending them by phone or computer. Just like any other product you can buy on your computer, these days, you can purchase cows on the computer! A lot has changed since that first cow walked off the boat and onto the land in our country. Our dairy farmer ancestors would be amazed!
March also means “March Madness.” The tournaments and battles for championships will be coming up soon. Basketball fans all over this country will be attending games, shouting and cheering their favorite teams on to victory or watching the games on television.
The month of March is very important to farmers. In some areas, they are making sure that tractors and the needed machines are ready to hit the fields, just as soon as the fields have dried and are in shape for them to prepare the soil and begin planting.
In some of the western states, crops have already been planted. The cost of fuels, fertilizer, spray, and seeds is a major problem this year. Farmers will have to pray for a good year, a kind Mother Nature, a successful harvest, and better prices. Consumers need to join them in prayer!
March 22, 2022 is National Agriculture Day. Ag Day is about recognizing — and celebrating — the contribution of agriculture in our everyday lives. The National AG Day program encourages every American to understand how food products are produced. National AG Day was founded in 1973 by ACA, the Agricultural Council of America.
March 17 means the celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. People will be dressing in green, organizing parades, drinking green beer, having parties, and celebrating their Irish heritage in any way they can. Hopefully, everyone can enjoy a day of fun and laughter!
March means we have to “spring back” to Daylight Savings Time. Numerous animals will be waking up from their hibernation. Every day in March has something to celebrate, including National Farm Workers Day, National Nutrition Month, Johnny Appleseed Day, National Oreo Cookie Day (be sure to include that glass of cold milk when celebrating), and many more.
The robins are here and will soon be building their nests. The crocus and daffodils are popping through the ground and will soon be showing us their beautiful colors. It won’t be long until we will see those first spots of green grass.
Better get those lawn mowers sharpened and tuned up. Gardeners are trying to decide what they should plant this year. As we see food prices going up, those gardens are going to be very important to many people! Even if you only have a small patch, you might want to plant a potato or two!
While our country continues to deal with so many problems, the arrival of March is a breath of fresh air. There is finally some beautiful sunshine and warmer weather. There are so many things to plan for and hopefully accomplish. We have the freedom of getting outdoors and enjoying ourselves in the company of other people and in various activities.
March means new life, new growth and hope for the future. Everyone is so thankful that it has arrived.
Barb Lumley wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.