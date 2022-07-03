Barbwire: The whole truth and nothing but the truth

When you are older and retired there is a tendency to watch more daytime television. Each person has favorite programs they try to watch each day. If they can’t watch them at the time they air, they tape them to watch later. This is what I do.
To tell you the truth, I find it very irritating when my favorite programs are preempted by these dull and boring government committee hearings about happenings that took place months ago!
I wouldn’t mind so much if these committee hearings were being held to try to find solutions to the major problems in this country. Problems that include gas prices, inflation, crime, illegal immigrants, food shortages and so much more!
That has not been the purpose of the recent committee hearings in the House of Representatives. They are focused on a happening that took place months ago and has very little importance when compared to the country’s current list of problems!
My favorite “soap opera”, The Bold and The Beautiful, was preempted by those hearings. There are many major problems occurring within it also. Eric was just caught in a room at the club having an affair with Donna, instead of playing pickle ball as he told his current wife, Quinn, who had an affair with Carter, but went back to try to work things out with Eric, even though she is still in love with Carter, who is going to marry Paris, whom he doesn’t love, after she broke up with Zende, who wanted to marry her and now has a broken heart and hasn’t been able to find a new girlfriend!
And then there is Ridge, who really isn’t Eric’s son, and is married to Brooke, who has been married to numerous men, but keeps finding her way back to Ridge, who didn’t make it home to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Brooke, who was tricked into drinking alcoholic champagne after abstaining for a year.
Brooke then became drunk and spent the night in bed (on top of the covers) with Deacon, the father of her daughter and who is still in love with Brooke, but hangs out with Shelia, who is the person who hates everyone and not only got Brooke drunk, but also shot Stephanie, Ridge’s daughter, who is married to Finn, and she also shot her son, Finn, whom Shelia gave away at birth to his mother, Lee, who raised him and whose car Shelia just ran off the road into deep water from which she hasn’t arisen yet, after Shelia escaped jail with Mike’s help, whoever he is!
There is a little bit of good news, Hope and Liam are still together. Who knows what may happen tomorrow, if the show isn’t preempted by those disgusting hearings!
You can easily see why some of us would prefer our regular daytime programs rather than listening to those dull voiced people who do not know how to use a microphone and continuously speak in boring monotones. It sounds to me like none of them ever took speech classes!
It would also help if both sides in the disagreement were represented in the hearing so we could hear the entire story, instead of just certain people and certain stories. We all know that isn’t going to happen, so what good does it do to interrupt the regular television programs and upset people? The results of people testifying at the hearings won’t be “the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, so help you God”!
Just like in The Bold and The Beautiful, the people in our country are caught up in their own daily soap opera filled with twists and turns caused by all types of problems. Unfortunately it isn’t make believe.
The problems just continue year after year, changing with the times, and it has been that way ever since the first settlers set foot in our country after arriving on the Mayflower.
The story of our lives will continue to be written day by day. We can only hope and pray that someday there will be a happy ending!
Barb Lumley wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.