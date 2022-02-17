The Super Bowl is over and the National Football League season has ended. Being a fan of professional football, I am going to miss it for the next few months.
I have no interest in any other sports, except to occasionally watch horse racing. Television is either uninteresting programs or a lot of reruns. Therefore, until spring arrives and I start mowing grass, I am sure I will be spending more time reading.
We are so fortunate to have so much reading material available for both education and enjoyment. I am sure there is a book or article available on any subject that anyone could possibly think of.
We have novels and stories of all types written by authors from everywhere. Reading material is available to purchase in stores, as well as free to borrow from local libraries.
Those who know me are aware that I enjoy watching old western movies. I recently ran across interesting articles that had a connection with those western movies.
I grew up being a Roy Rogers fan, going to his movies and watching his television show. I always dreamed of owning a Palomino like Trigger (didn’t happen!).
Roy Rogers Jr. (known as Dusty) is the lead singer of the Sons of the Pioneers, who performed in Abilene, Texas in October 2021. According to Dusty, “We don’t do country music, we do cowboy music.”
“Ghost Riders in the Sky” is requested and performed at every show. Growing up, Dusty knew many of the famous cowboys from the western movies. I hadn’t thought about Dusty in years and enjoyed reading about him.
If you watch those old western movies and many of the western shows on television, you will see a familiar face and recognize Ben Johnson. He was born in 1918 in Foraker, Oklahoma. His father was a three-time world champion roper and the foreman of the 70,000-acre Bernard Chapman ranch.
Ben was an outstanding rider and handler of horses. During the 1940’s, he did stunt work and doubled for John Wayne, James Stewart, Joel McCrea, and Gary Cooper.
Howard Hughes introduced Ben to famed director John Ford. Ford liked the way he handled horses and hired him to do some stunt work and double for Henry Fonda in the 1948 film “Fort Apache.” When a team of horses pulling a wagon spooked and stampeded with three actors on board, just like in the movies, Ben rode after them, stopped them and saved the actors from injury.
John Ford promised Ben more work and signed him to a contract for $5,000 a week. He would go on to appear with John Wayne in the majority of his movies. He competed in rodeos and won the world championship for roping in 1953. He also won an Oscar for his part in the movie, “The Last Picture Show.”
These were just two of the many interesting stories that I ran across that had a connection to a favorite activity of mine. Regardless of what you are interested in, you can always find articles or stories written about it.
There are so many books, articles, stories, poems, and all kinds of written material available to everyone. They are gifts that keep on giving to all of us. Be thankful that you are free to read and enjoy them!
Barb Lumley wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.