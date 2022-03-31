It is a dark, dreary, very cold day for the end of March, with a few snow flurries and I am missing my 4-year-old great-grandson, Daxton.
I consider it a privilege to be allowed to babysit him a few days a week when both parents are working. I feel blessed that, at my age, my health makes it possible for me to do that. Not every retired person is so lucky.
I am grateful that Daxton and his family live just down the road from me, making it possible for them to stop by more often, and if I need help with something, they are close by. Daxton’s mom is a registered nurse and it is comforting to know she is near if I have a health problem.
Daxton’s dad is a “special guy” and was so helpful when I was fighting COVID-19. He brought me lots of Wendy’s chili and frosties. They were the only things I wanted to eat and could taste and the spices opened up my sinuses! As soon as the weather breaks, he will be working at landscaping and lawn mowing and I will be seeing more of Daxton.
Daxton is a “normal” 4-year-old boy — never still a minute. Even when he takes a nap (which he doesn’t do very often these days), his arms and legs move. How I wish he could share some of his energy with me! When he is sitting in a chair watching cartoons, he will be hanging out of the chair upside down or rocking the one that rocks as fast as he can get away with!
It is always special when he climbs up with me in my easy chair and we snuggle up and watch television quietly. The time when he is too big to do that will arrive all too quickly!
One of my favorite times with Daxton is when we sit down at my kitchen table, Daxton with juice and cookies and me with tea and a protein bar, and we have a “conversation.” We discuss many things. The following are some of the things I have talked about and learned about with Daxton.
They have chickens and Larry is the rooster. Larry is a good dad to his chickens. Larry is mean. He runs after Mom and she hits him with a bucket. We both agreed that perhaps Mom should consider chicken and noodles as a solution to the problem.
Chucky is also a bad rooster at his grandma’s house and they have lots of eggs. Daxton’s belly was hurting because he had a fly in it. It flew into his mouth last night while he was sleeping.
When Daxton grows up, he is going to be a policeman and catch bad guys and mow lawns like his dad. He told me his dad works very hard and his mom helps people.
As he sat busily working with paper and colored pencils, I asked him what he was drawing and he replied, “I don’t know what I am drawing, but I’ll be done by tomorrow!”
When I had breathing problems from COVID-19, Daxton showed me how to use my Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol and he was very good at instructing me. He knows all about them as he has to use one at times. I had read the instructions and was still having a problem!
He also showed me how to use his “pad.” I learned that your finger is very important in controlling the pad and if you touch the wrong thing, it can become a problem. If you touch a certain thing, Minnie Mouse will become a huge purple ball. Touch something and it blows the ball to pieces and all while this is happening, you will have to listen to the same music over and over and over!
When Daxton is here, Emily, who is 7, gets off the school bus and she often joins the conversation at the kitchen table. The subject of “Rosie” was recently brought up by them. Rosie was a filly that was born here to one of my granddaughter’s mares that stay here.
Emily and Daxton both talked about being very sad when Rosie was sold by their mom. Emily explained, “Rosie was sold for money, but Mom and Dad had to have money to buy things for us.”
I then explained that because their mom and dad were both working long hours and so busy, they didn’t have time to train Rosie and it was necessary that she be with someone who had time to work with her. I told them that training was very important.
I explained how cows had to be trained to go into the parlors to be milked or taught to lead so they can be led in the show ring. Both commented, “Bulls are hard to train!” And I agreed! Emily commented, “Babies have to be trained to wear clothes!” And we all agreed that, as they go through life, people require a lot of training, as well as animals! With a knowing look in her eyes, Emily commented, “Great-grandma, I can read your mind, but sometimes it gets out of order.” So true, Emily!
There can be no greater riches in our lives than children!
“Children are a gift from the Lord; they are a reward from him.” Psalm 127:3
Barb Lumley wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.