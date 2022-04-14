It was one of my days to have Daxton with me. He was sitting very quietly at the kitchen table building things with an old set of dominos. It is interesting that with all the new modern type toys children have to play with, it is often the old toys and games they prefer. I sat with him, enjoying a cup of tea, and getting some bills and papers ready for the mail. After several minutes of silence and thought, Daxton asked me the following question, “Great-Grandma is stupid a bad word?” Several things began running through my mind as I thought about how to answer him.
Stupid is defined as having or showing a great lack of intelligence or common sense. It is a slowness of the mind given to unintelligent decisions or acts. I found many adjectives for “stupid” including foolish, naïve, dumb, pig-headed, unthinking, unwise, short-sighted, half baked, thickheaded, irresponsible, off one’s trolley and many more. In fact, one place listed 107 adjectives for “stupid”!
One of the first things I thought of was, “How do I explain “stupid” to a four year old, when with all the things happening in this country, I don’t understand “stupid” myself! Our country is currently trying to deal with migrants streaming across our borders from countries all over the world. Our government leaders know that many of them are criminals, terrorists, drug dealers, gang leaders, positive for Covid-19 and more. Is this all happening because our leaders are stupid or is it being done on purpose?
Our prices for gasoline and other fuels, as well as for food and just about everything else we buy keep rising. Our leaders knew that stopping the pipeline, stopping the drilling for oil and gas in certain areas, not issuing drilling permits and going back to buying fuel from other countries would lead to higher prices. Was this just stupid or was it on purpose?
There are empty shelves, shortages of so many things, and businesses that can’t find people who want to work, as ships sit loaded in the harbors with so many things that are much needed, yet nothing is being done to correct the situation. So many problems are being completely ignored by our leaders. Are they stupid or are these problems being ignored on purpose?
The people running our country right now shouldn’t be stupid, as the majority of them are well-educated with college degrees, some of them with degrees in many different areas. However, the one thing so many of them seem to be lacking is “common sense”. Sadly, I can’t use them or their decisions in running our country as an example of not being “stupid”!
My response to Daxton was, “No, stupid is not a bad word but it can be a hurtful word if used in the wrong way”. I explained that you should not call anyone “stupid”, as it can hurt their feelings. There are a lot of smart people in this world who never went to college, some who didn’t even graduate from high school. Many people are “gifted” with special talents that they use throughout their lives. Many learn special abilities as they go about their jobs and daily life. Many become excellent in what they do and go on to teach others. Many people just apply common sense in their daily lives and become very successful. Many of the inventors of things we use in our daily lives were not good in school or well educated. They had lots of curiosity and were very creative.
While I didn’t tell Daxton, there is no doubt that I have done some stupid things in my life. Along the way I have probably said to someone, “that is stupid” meaning something they did. However, to the best of my knowledge I have never looked anyone in the eye and called them stupid. I sincerely hope not! If the questions Daxton asks me are any indication, I don’t think as he grows up, he is going to have to worry about being called “stupid”! The answers to his questions often require a lot of thought!
“Never underestimate the power of stupid people in large groups”. (George Carlin)
“In politics, stupidity is not a handicap”. (Napoleon Bonaparte)
“It is better to be poor and walk in integrity than to be stupid and speak lies”. (Bible)
