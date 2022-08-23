Bitterness: The Poison of the Soul

“See to it that no one misses the grace of God and that no bitter root grows up to cause trouble and defile many.” Hebrews 12:15 NIV.
What is a bitter root? It comes when we allow disappointment to grow into resentment or when we nurse grudges over past hurts. It may be imaginary or real. That leads to jealousy, dissension, and sometimes immorality. That is why it is critical to be filled with the Holy Spirit continually. Be attentive to your selection of companions.
Recall the story in Mark 2:3-5 where the paralyzed man’s needs moved his four friends to action. Because the crowd of people was so great they could not enter the house where Jesus was teaching, they took him onto the roof, removing enough of the mud and straw to lower him into the room where Jesus was speaking. You know the rest of the story – “When Jesus saw their faith, he said to the paralytic, ‘Son, your sins are forgiven.’ “ That is why your circle of friends matters.
As a Christian, place yourself with like-minded people. Consider the people with whom you surround yourself. Do they help you grow, or do they drag you down? You know who I am talking about. That acquaintance constantly complains, finds a problem with everyone and everything, and never sees the bright side of anything. That person is filled with bitterness. It can be pretty difficult to cut ties with that “Negative Nellie,” but I assure you, your life will be much more satisfying and brighter if you take that step.
Bitter people are intensely antagonistic and hostile toward others. Paul warned us against grieving the Holy Spirit by the way we live. “Get rid of all bitterness, rage, and anger, brawling and slander, along with every form of malice.” Ephesians 4:31 NIV. Instead, live this way, he said, “Be compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.” Ephesians 4:32 NIV.
That first sip of strong black coffee in the morning has bitter characteristics, yet I continue to drink. After a while, I don’t notice the bitterness as much. That’s how it is with the embitterdness of the soul; it is likened to poison to us. Proverbs 23:7 tells us that as he thinks in his heart, so is he. “Be imitators of God, therefore, as dearly loved children and live a life of love, just as Christ loved us and gave himself up for us as a fragrant offering and sacrifice to God.” Ephesians 5:1-2 NIV.
Whether real or imaginary, I must face my demons. Bitterness is self-induced; the bitter person thinks about their problems and plummets into spiritual deterioration. The more they think about their issues, the more bitter and angry they become. Jesus teaches us how to treat a believer we feel has sinned against us. “If your brother sins against you, go and show him his fault, just between the two of you. If he listens to you, you have won your brother over. But if he will not listen, take one or two others along so that every matter may be established by the testimony of two or three witnesses.”
We are not to use that passage of Scripture as a license for an attack on every person who has hurt or slighted us. It is not a license to start a destructive gossip campaign or call for a “church trial.” It is designed so that we may live in Christian harmony.
Jesus sacrificed Himself for us, giving us an example of love for others. Our love for humankind should be the same – a love that goes beyond affection to self-sacrificing service. I call this my “soul nudge.” But, I must be careful that I don’t fall victim to those who would abuse my compassionate nature. I do trust my instincts when reaching out to help others, though. Some time ago, I had to cut ties with a friend who had become so bitter and irritated that it was affecting my own persona. Conversations had become unpleasant and acrimonious.
Moses cautioned that the day the Hebrews chose to turn from God, a root would be planted to produce bitter poison. “Make sure there is no man or woman, clan or tribe among you today whose heart turns away from the Lord our God to go and worship the gods of those nations; make sure there is no root among you that produces such bitter poison.” Deuteronomy 29:18 NIV.
I must decide to think about good things consciously. Happiness depends on what is happening around me. Joy depends on Christ in my heart. “Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable – if anything is excellent or praiseworthy – think about such things. Philippians 4:8 NIV.
Put away all malice, anger, and bitterness. Accept Christ into your heart.
