I decided I needed to write to our Pickaway County community to bring everyone up to date on the status of Partners For Paws.
Due to the pandemic, we have been unable to hold our usual events. I tried organizing a Paws fall wine tasting event last October, however, people were still hesitant to attend group events. So we had to cancel the event.
Partners For Paws has been blessed with caring and generous community support. Paws thanks everyone who has donated over the past two years, as well as the years prior. Your support and donations have kept Paws going forward with our goal.
Paws’ goal has always been to assist the Pickaway County Dog Shelter with medical help for any homeless dog the shelter acquired who needed vaccines, surgeries, medicines, and veterinarian care.
That being said, Partners For Paws does not own the county dog shelter. Paws has no say in how the shelter is operated, or who is staffed at the shelter. Paws has no say in how the county decides to spend their funds for the shelter.
Paws is like a silent partner, available when the shelter needs us, however, we must wait to be invited.
Over the years, Paws has disbursed over $210,000. See breakdown below. Paws would like to continue to pay for the dogs’ needs and the only way that will be possible is to continue our current policy.
I know there have been many Facebook posts lately about the condition of the dog shelter, the dogs residing there, and Paws has been asked to step up and do something about the dog shelter.
Partners For Paws must stay in our lane! If Paws is going to continue to help with the well being of the dogs at the shelter, Paws must consider our priorities — which are solely the homeless dogs.
Partners For Paws has been a thriving non-profit organization for 17 years. All our work has been performed by volunteers. All our funding has been thanks to donations and the events Paws hosts.
Partners For Paws’ original goal was to secure, with the county’s help, a new county dog shelter.
The first few years, volunteer members held rummage sales and appeared in public at locations like Tractor Supply to secure donations. Eventually, Paws contributed $30,000 toward the cost of the building.
Pickaway County took it from there. Thanks to a couple great citizen’s donations, the shelter was constructed and opened in March of 2009.
At that time, Paws’ goal changed to the care and well being of the dogs residing in the new facility. With that in mind, Paws purchased the food and water bowls needed for the dogs.
Also, dog beds were purchased so every dog would have a soft bed in their kennel. Of course, a refrigerator, freezer, washer and dryer, vacuum, fans, pet scale, microchips were all necessary to get the shelter up and running.
Over the years, Paws purchased safety lights for the trucks, another refrigerator and a couple washers and dryers. A few months ago, the previous warden requested a commercial washer; Paws paid half the cost.
Many outside kennels were purchased over the years, some with kennel covers to shield the dogs from the elements.
Gravel, new and repaired fencing was needed. In 2012, Paws purchased new computers for the shelter, as well as a new HP office printer. A few years later, the county purchased a new transport van.
Paws was asked to pay for the re-fitting of the inside into kennels; that alone cost $2,260.
After that, Paws was asked to purchase stretchers, GPS units for the trucks. A year ago, Paws was asked to help with the cost of the new kennel floor. Paws contributed $3,750.
You get the idea. I promised you a breakdown, so here it goes:
Paws spent on veterinarian costs: $125,888.91
General supplies and operating expenses: $20,860.81
Extra items requested of Paws, many listed above: $34,487.24
Totaling: $181,236.96
Add in the original contribution: $30,000
Grand total: $211,236.96
Written and submitted by JoEllen Jacobs for The Circleville Herald.