I like that January is designated by the Ohio School Boards Association as School Board Recognition Month. January is also when we honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and school board members are a fine example of choosing to serve, as King did.
The ESC’s governing board is made up of five people who all have strong county ties.
Jon Saxton is board president and spent 30 years in education. Jon, who also is a member of Pickaway-Ross Career and Technology Center’s board, wanted to stay active in education.
“I get satisfaction from knowing that I can continue to serve in a way that has a positive impact,” he said.
Jeanine McDowell is board vice president and has been on the ESC board since 2006. She was invited to fill an unexpired seat on the board by my predecessor, David Beavers, and I appreciate him bringing her to our board.
Jeanine has a strong education background, having been a teacher before becoming a realtor. She values being able to provide services for the teachers and students in Pickaway County schools.
“Serving as a board member provides me with the opportunity to stay in touch with the educational opportunities offered to the students in our schools.”
Board members Dan Litzinger, Bethany Reid and Dale Thomas joined the board recently, bringing with them knowledge in education, business and law enforcement.
Dan served for 10 years on Teays Valley’s school board and is chairman of the Pickaway Addiction Action Coalition.
“My service on any board has always been life-fulfilling,” he said.
Bethany is vice president of administration and marketing for Health Care Logistics and a Pickaway County native.
Being on the board, she said, is “a chance to give back to my home county and help the ESC maneuver through the ever-changing times.”
Dale Thomas retired in 2020 from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, spending the last 25 of his 28-year career as the county DARE officer.
“Having spent so much time working in the schools, I feel that it gives me a unique perspective on the needs of the students and staff. Being a part of the ESC allows me to support educators,” Dale said.
“I know that all students need different tools to be successful. I like having a small part in seeing that they get those tools.”
While the ESC does not have its own students, our governing board works to ensure that the ESC staff members who work in the county schools have the resources to support all students.
Jon, Jeanine, Dan, Bethany and Dale give a great deal to our community. It is an honor to work with them and I thank them for their service and dedication.
Ty Ankrom is the superintendent of the Pickaway County Educational Service Center. He can be reached at ty.ankrom@pickawayesc.org