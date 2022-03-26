When I asked Lisa Heins to come out of retirement in 2020 to be director of related services, I had no idea that her work at the ESC would pay off the way it has for the districts we serve.
In addition to overseeing related services and professional development opportunities, Lisa has spent the past year applying for — and getting — grants that benefit students throughout Pickaway County.
Overall, the ESC has received grants in excess of $2.5 million.
A chunk of that money, $443,000 from multiple grants, is earmarked for student wellness and homelessness. Homelessness is a big issue in Pickaway County, Lisa said, with part of that grant money used to “increase attendance for homeless kids and also educating the county about homelessness.”
In addition, about $61,000 is being used in the four county districts to pay for support services for students who are experiencing homelessness.
Lisa said a hurdle for schools is indicating which students have no fixed address. Reporting accurate numbers to the state can result in more money to help students.
“We are trying to work on that with the schools. That’s one of our goals and then also professional development to help teachers understand kids with homelessness and poverty,” Lisa said.
A grant the ESC received that complements the homelessness component pays the salary so I could hire Dawn Whiteside as Pickaway County’s full-time ESC McKinney-Vento liaison. Dawn coordinates district and community services to help homeless students and their families.
Perhaps the greatest accomplishment that Lisa could crow about — if she were to do so — is the ESC receiving more than $1 million for the next two years through an Extended Learning Plan Grant.
Specifics are being determined, but among the goals are hiring liaisons for special education, literacy and learning, and technology; a guidance counselor and a school resource officer; and support for Pickaway WORKS and Pickaway Family and Children First Council.
Pickaway Pathways, which offers students a creative learning environment, has received a $5,000 grant to purchase drones that will enable students to earn a graduation seal and $2,000 to update the Mound Street kitchen for Pathways’ culinary classes.
Lisa’s work for the children of the county is invaluable and she couldn’t be happier with the results. Grants are a lot of work, but she loves what she does.
“I feel like by coming to the ESC, I get to help all the districts,” she said.
Ty Ankrom is the superintendent of the Pickaway County Educational Service Center. He can be reached at ty.ankrom@pickawayesc.org The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.