It was Christmas Eve. My husband and I were a bundle of nerves, and I was on the verge of tears. We sat in the parking lot of the Children’s Services Building waiting to pick up our foster daughter. She had just spent her first overnight stay with her birth mother, and we had been plagued with “what if’s” the entire time. Prayers for her safety had flown from my mouth continually. Now, she was a half hour late returning.
Finally, an overpacked car pulled into the drive and Baby Girl’s mother jumped out of the backseat and proceeded to thrust the toddler into my arms before jumping back into the car and leaving without a word. That precious child wrapped her arms around my neck and refused to let go, even to be strapped into her seat. So, I rode back home in the backseat, with her clutching my head against her chest, because my hand was not enough.
The plan was to simply give her a bath, feed her, then return for Christmas Eve services at our church. It wasn’t to be. We gave her a snack as soon as we returned home while her little tub was filled for a bath. It wasn’t until her diaper was removed that I made the horrific discovery. The diaper was saturated, so filled with urine it was a wonder it had stayed on at all. I don’t think it could have held another drop. She was red with a violent rash and even worse, the delicate skin between her legs was coming off in long strips. It was a miracle this child was not shrieking in pain.
I called a pediatric nurse friend, who told me to document it and gave me suggestions on care. She stated there was nothing the emergency room would be able to do for her beyond what she suggested.
For a week, I teared up every time I changed that baby’s diaper. I was angry at her mother, beyond words.
In hindsight, I realize now, it was unlikely the mother had extra diapers, but we were following instructions for the visit regarding supplies. It doesn’t lift the burden of guilt I have carried for six years for our possible contribution to Baby Girl’s injury.
Diapers are such a simple thing; we don’t really give them much thought. There is an assumption they are made available through programs like W.I.C. or S.N.A.P., but they are not. Like baby wipes, ointment, and other personal care items they are not covered in any sort of program for families struggling to make ends meet. If they are lucky, the local food bank might have small packs available which might last 3-4 days.
The lack of clean diapers can greatly imperil the health of a child (and adults), it can spread hepatitis A, meningitis, staph and cause urinary infections, severe bacterial diarrheas and even renal failure. As we discovered, it can cause the delicate skin around genitals to break down from constant contact and provide open wounds for infection to set in.
A lack of diapers can also have a direct impact on a family’s ability to seek employment or attend school. Most daycares and early education programs require a full days’ worth of disposable diapers for each child attending. Without such a resource, parents will be required to stay home from school or work without access to childcare.
So, what can be done? Donating to diaper banks or even to the local food banks, either community based or through local charitable entities such as “Walk the Talk Ministries” or “Emergency Clearing House” can make a stark difference. Most food banks tend to repackage boxes into bundles of 20-25 to make the donation go further.
The somewhat local Bottoms Up Diaper Bank located in Lancaster works with dozens of food banks throughout several counties in central and southeast Ohio. They will be participating in the “World’s Largest Diaper Drive” on May 7 in conjunction with other diaper banks in Youngstown, Akron, Canton, Cincinnati, and Columbus. Their goal for their local drive is to collect 500,000 diapers through donations from schools, churches, schools, businesses, and civic groups. Diapers will then distributed through established food banks and various shelters who have requested assistance.
We can step up to donate diapers or pull-ups of all sizes to our local community shelters and food banks so families in need can access these vital items. Most organizations will even accept partial packages since children outgrow them so quickly. Donations can be dropped off when the facilities are open, for the Emergency Clearing House, this includes the 3rd Sunday of each month between 1-2:30 PM or Thursday evenings from 1 – 6 PM (722 Clinton Street, Circleville) which will be ready to serve clients and to receive contributions.
If you want to learn more about this vital need, there is a vide on YouTube called “The Profound Need” coded “YUd46n22cAo” or you can check out websites at “www.bottomsup.life” or “www.worldslargestdiaperdrive.org”
It would be terrific if our community could come together to help protect our youngest members on Diaper Drive Day on May 7, and throughout the rest of the year. No one should ever have to be in a soiled diaper a moment longer than necessary.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.