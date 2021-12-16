Anyone who has ever said that the holidays are peaceful and relaxing have obviously never stepped into my shoes. I just came off a five-day break and am frankly happy to be back in the office.
I spent four of those days doing nothing more than cleaning house and honestly, it still looks like a frat house on Sunday morning. I have no idea where all this “stuff” comes from and why it all seems to land on the kitchen tables, counters, etc. It drives me nuts. It seems like every single flat surface has some way of magically accumulating something as soon as something else has been cleared away. I am about ready to lose my mind.
The one thing we did manage to accomplish was getting the house decorated. I had pulled the tree and tubs of decorations down from the rafters of the barn, the process involving balancing on a ladder and then being showered with all sorts of debris which had accumulated over the past year — dirt, leaves, dead bugs, and walnuts — as I pulled each tote down from overhead.
It did not really inspire much holiday cheer as rubbish managed to fall into my shirt and coat my hair. I lugged all the containers and the tree bag up to the house and then proceeded to methodically unpack the items I needed first. It was at this point where I discovered that once again, the kitchen table and counters were again covered with “stuff.” “Sigh.”
Furniture was wrestled around to make space, and in the process, a huge stash of cat toys and toddler underpants was discovered, which answers one mystery, but left another.
The Hubs and I debated which tree to put up. We have a skinny tree and a skinnier tree. Thinking about wrestling the bag back into the barn loft, I did the only reasonable thing — and put up both trees. We were playing “do these lights work,” when of course, we have company.
The deck was piled up with tubs and totes, the kitchen is a disaster and there are pine needles in the carpet and our son Sparky is half wild when our neighbor stepped into the land of chaos. I give her props, she didn’t really flinch, but she certainly didn’t linger. It was embarrassing.
We finally completed decorating the trees and hauled the storage tubs back outside, and I was cleaning up the kitchen (again) when Sparky stats screaming and pointing at one of the trees. Somehow, stink bugs had managed to weasel their way into the tree bag to hibernate. Between the cats pouncing on them and the vacuum sweeper, I think we have at least most of them out of the house now.
The trees were up almost 10 minutes before the cats decided they were there for their entertainment. Ornaments were quickly stripped off and slapped around and one cat had to be extracted from the branches. The more delicate decorations were removed.
Since Sparky has been more investigative of the bags and boxes mounded in the closet, I decided it would probably be a good time to start wrapping gifts. So, back to the barn, back up the ladder to pull out the long tote used for storing gift wrap, ribbons, bags, and tags. Another shower of debris and once on the ground, I realize there is a hole about the size of a tennis ball which had been gnawed into the side of this thick heavy plastic.
Further inspection realized that a squirrel had invaded the tub by evidence of more walnuts tucked inside. Everything else was so chewed up, it looked like it had been run over by a mulching mower. Repeatedly. My carefully stored items were now a pile of very colorful confetti. Our dog was shocked by my reaction and sat in judgement as I threw my hissy fit. I emptied the tub into the trash bin and stomped back into the house and cleaned off the kitchen table. Again.
As I was sulking about this development, a movement in the corner caught my attention. One of the kittens had made its way out of their bed and was now exploring. I have no doubt those two will also be wreaking havoc with the tree and the gifts within the next two weeks due to the proximity to their bed.
In the meantime, we will enjoy the peaceful beauty of the tree, even if I have to wait until everyone else is in bed and while I am cleaning the kitchen. My own version of “Silent Night,” imperfect and yet somehow, absolutely right.
