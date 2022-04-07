I wish to remind everyone that April is Child Abuse Awareness Month.
There have been times when talking about this important reminder, when the person rolled their eyes and commented that it doesn’t impact their family. I have to remind them that it most assuredly does, just not in the way they expect.
Childhood trauma is real. Almost everyone I know can list at least one incident in their childhood which greatly impacted their lives. It may be a positive incident or a negative, but there is at least one. That incident impacted the way they behaved or interacted from that point on.
You may have developed a phobia (don’t get me started about rats) or an exceptional awareness of a scent, or a sound which floods your brain with adrenalin, creating a fight-or-flight response. Compulsions of hoarding, whether it is food, money or items, can be tied to neglect. It may have made you wary of making friends easily, or resistant to authority.
Most of us are able to function with these, but what if that was all you knew as a child? The people who are supposed to nurture you are indifferent or abusive to you. Denying love, care and basic human needs such as safety, food and shelter has a direct impact with human development and behavior by hindering the development of the prefrontal cortex of the brain.
This often leads to a lack of empathy and inability to easily discern right from wrong and establish loving and functional relationships. That’s why so many prison cell blocks are filled with individuals who had terrible childhoods.
In 2020, there were 150,673 cases of child abuse for children aged 2 to 5 years old in the United States and there were five deaths a day related to abuse and neglect.*
We may think of PTSD as something only soldiers endure, it is not. Toxic stress can take many forms, and the best way to deal with it (other than removing the source) is through counseling.
Lots and lots of counseling with positive coping mechanisms. For example, the families in Ukraine are facing toxic stress created by war, entire generations will struggle with PTSD for the rest of their lives due to emotional trauma and unstable conditions they are struggling to survive in.
Children, right here, in our communities are often also going through Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE), which will have long-term or deadly impacts. In 2020, suicide was the second leading cause of deaths for older students, again, many coming from troubled environments.*
The COVID-19 shutdowns escalated the numbers of children impacted. Many parents struggled with lack of day care while trying to work from home, or suddenly becoming a teacher for their 9-year-old who is floundering when remote learning.
Having outlets which would have provided opportunities to socialize and exercise for children, such as parks, schools and recreational centers, also created stress from isolation and restlessness. Even separation from family, such as grandparents and cousins, created emotional issues.
While there is not a lot we can do as individuals to offset these challenges, there are ways we can help. We can support mental health levies in our communities and ensure our schools offer counseling resources for students (and families) who are struggling.
We can support community education through webinars or forums available at affordable prices (or free) to attendees, through the local mental health organizations. We can ask the PTA’s or school boards to offer information on resources available to parents and caregivers.
We can install “Buddy Benches” on playgrounds at schools and in the community, allowing children to indicate they are sad or lonely.
We can work to remove the stigma attached to mental health issues, regardless of what they are. By doing so, we support our children, our community and our future. We will hopefully reduce future crime and create a healthier and more engaged community.
* Data obtained from Statista.com
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.