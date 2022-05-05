Ask anyone who has known me, and I am willing to bet that not even one will associate me with athletics.
Now, don’t get me wrong, I enjoy watching basketball, hockey and most of the Olympics – I just prefer to not engage in the activity. At all.
I was always the last or next to last kid selected for teams, and was the player, which when I was up to bat for softball or kickball, my own team would groan, and the opposing team all moved forward since they knew I would be an easy out. When we played basketball, I managed to get the ball stuck between the hoop and the backboard. Even something as simple as sleigh riding resulted in a trip to the hospital.
It is with some bewilderment, that I find myself assisting with coaching a t-ball team. Not officially mind you, I stepped in when the two coaches seemed to be a bit overwhelmed with trying to get the team of 4-to-6-year-olds focused. They seemed to be a bit outnumbered. I stepped in to help with fundamentals. Ha.
It’s hard to coach without a clue. There is a real concern (on my part) that I am somehow going to damage their learning and enjoyment of the game. So far, we have worked on running around the bases – in the correct order. Trying to catch or stop the ball, throwing the ball without pulverizing the toes of anyone nearby, and to not pick the flowers in the outfield during a game or practice have all be covered with questionable success. But oh, those kids…
The are so darn adorable and funny. One little boy, after being told he did a good job running to second base, looked at me with the biggest grin on his little freckled face and he gave a slow wink before turning back to the game. Another little guy, who is struggling with running to base instead of after the ball, likes to chat when he does reach base. He habitually tells me he is going to “run like Sonic” to the next base. One little girl likes to squat down when she reaches base and then smooth out the dirt within reach, every single time. Another boy is absolutely convinced that it is okay to “mosey” about the bases. A leisurely stroll is plenty of effort as far as he is concerned.
Our own son is more likely to be spinning around in circles or picking flowers than paying attention. There is often a couple of teammates keeping him company in these activities.
The one thing the players are sold on regarding ball practice is the distribution of a piece of Hubba Bubba bubble gum after each practice. That seems to inspire the most focus.
I have read and downloaded information regarding coaching techniques and exercises in an effort to figure out how to help these players. I spend a fair amount of time, looking up baseball terms and frankly feeling sorry about being such a ragtag instructor. I am learning as fast as they are and am working hard to praise their efforts and successes, encouraging them to support each other, and to help them shake off their mistakes. These are good rules to embrace in every aspect of life.
I don’t know if we will win any games this year, but I sure hope those kids have fun and learn to be good sports. Who knows maybe, even I will come to understand and enjoy the game.
In the meantime, we be stocking up on Hubba Bubba, band-aids and sunblock, because while the quote is “there is no crying in baseball”, we don’t want any in t-ball either.
