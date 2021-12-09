There are days when I truly wonder what the heck is wrong with me. While we have struggles, I know we are blessed. We have the basic needs, shelter, food, transportation, etc. I still feel anxious about — well most everything. This time of year, I try hard to focus on the positives and express gratitude and share our abundance, modest though it might be.
Our son Sparky and I selected a name off “The Giving Tree” at church. It had names of residents of a local nursing home on it and their “wish list”. I am trying to teach Sparky that giving can be as much of a blessing as receiving. So far, he isn’t buying it.
We went shopping to pick up the items on this list and while we were looking at socks, he thought maybe the person would like a jar of “flarp”. For the uninformed, flarp is a gooey slime-like substance that when you squish your hand into the jar, it makes a noise, very much like flatulence. Boys, especially five-year-olds, think this is hilarious. I just didn’t see it going over well in the nursing home.
We went home to bake cookies to share with others, I explained that most of the treats would be going to people who didn’t have anyone to bake cookies for them. He was shocked by this idea. His little brow furrowed as he poked the wooden spoon more forcefully into the batter. As I wiped up the flour that was now on the floor, he asked, “does that mean they don’t have anyone to be with?”
The careful reply that some people don’t have much family, or they are far away from them, drew another frown. Almost immediately, he suggested we invite them to our house for Christmas, that way no one would be alone. I smiled at his very simplistic solution. Wouldn’t it be lovely if we could all open our doors to at least one person who would otherwise be spending the holiday alone? What a beautiful way to celebrate by making room at our personal inns for one or two more.
While pondering this, our momma cat wandered into the kitchen. A stray kitten that had been abandoned a few months ago had showed up at our house; she was half feral and completely skeptical of our overtures of friendship.
I immediately told The Hubs if we were to keep it, she had to go to the veterinarian to be immunized, dewormed and spayed since we didn’t need kittens. He put it off, until it was too late. A small cat, he assumed she was too young to go into heat — I pointed out she was exhibiting classic behavior for one in season. His blank look told me right then he had no idea what I was talking about. I insisted he lock her up so she could not go on the prowl for love. He rolled his eyes; said he would take care of it — then did not.
Thankfully, she only had two babies. We now have two kittens, which initially looked like fat little orange sausages. They are getting more active, and I expect them to come wobbling out to explore almost any day now. I am adamant about rehoming them all.
We already have three cats and we sure as heck do not need six. So, I am being the Grinch and am in the process of trying to find good homes for each around the first of the year. Sparky and The Hubs are not happy about this mandate, but I explained that they were destined to be best friends for someone who needed one. Sparky wasn’t thrilled with the idea, but seemed to accept the idea.
Later that evening, Sparky was putting some cat toys into the Secret Santa bag, I asked why he was doing so, and he said he thought maybe the person who had no one to give them gifts or cookies would like a kitten to be their friend because they are precious.
Bless your heart, little man. I need to find that generosity of spirit within myself and let the true meaning of the season come through. The simple gift of love from a child comes in many forms. Even if it means giving away something he thinks is special. I know it made my heart grow two sizes that day.
