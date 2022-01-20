Mother Nature has been busy this week. She finally decided to remind everyone it is winter. Blustery winds, dropping temperatures and several inches of snow and ice did the trick.
While I am not thrilled with temps low enough to cause eggs to freeze, it’s hard to beat the beauty of the season.
A full moon rising across a snow-covered field is breathtaking. Make the moon a brilliant red, with clouds drifting across and the moment becomes surreal. The snow muffles most noise, but the cold air carries vocals.
The soft noises our hens make as they snuggle together for the night, cattle lowing in the distance, coyotes yipping and the scream of a fox. While the sound carries clearly, it seems disembodied as though you can’t really tell where it is coming from. It is beautiful, eerie and somewhat primal, sending shivers down your spine.
The fridge in the garage where we store our fresh eggs unfortunately does not prevent our eggs from freezing. Honestly, a frozen egg is sort of cool. The shells crack and by carefully lifting the shell away, you can see the yolk suspended in the center.
As it thaws out, the egg is completely useable, but the yolk is more likely be a challenge to separate from the whites, so making angel food cakes is out. I am debating making up batches of cookie dough or fresh noodles to freeze or a whole lot of custard as comfort food.
There is something insanely comforting about warm custard. When we lived on the dairy farm, I remember taking a pitcher and scooping milk out of the milk holding tank, it would be rich and almost yellow with cream floating to the top and would make a super lush dessert when added to eggs, a bit of sugar, vanilla, and nutmeg.
A nourishing treat to feed your body and soul. Perfect for cold winter days, when you are sick, or when you have a bunch of frozen eggs to use, a serving of this is wonderful and full of protein and calcium.
Grandma’s Custard
1 pint of milk (2 cups) *
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 eggs
Blend well and pour into either a baking dish or an unbaked pie crust. Sprinkle with freshly grated nutmeg.
Bake at 400 degrees for 20-30 minutes until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Serve pie chilled for best results. *Use at least 2 percent milk or half and half for best results.
I hope you get to see the Wolf Moon, or the first full moon of winter as it rises in the east. The beauty will feed your soul as you stand in the cold listening to the night, breathing in the crisp night air. Then enjoy a bowl of sweet and simple comfort food, which will warm you right up.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.