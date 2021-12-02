The news out of Detroit this week has left me heartsick and appalled. A 15-year-old boy felt the need to take a handgun to school for whatever twisted reason and he utterly traumatized every person in that school and beyond.
Within five minutes, he killed three students and wounded eight other people in that building. In the same amount of time it takes to brew a pot of coffee, he left a legacy so hideous, it will forever haunt the hallways of that building. It’s not the kind of thing you want to be discussing at class reunions or noting in your yearbook.
Currently, social media outlets are blowing up with outrage over the accessibility of guns and how they are the cause of these tragedies. Demands for additional security personnel and metal detectors in schools are being bellowed across the land as a cure all, while the news stations barely report this incident at all.
The call for stricter gun laws as security measures are a simplistic and unlikely to make much of a difference. Laws and regulations seldom are deterrents for individuals bent on destruction. The changes need to be from a basic foundation of values in our society, because frankly, they have eroded to the point where we are an uncivilized society in many aspects.
There, I said it. I am going to stand by this statement, despite the soon-to-arrive tidal wave of recriminations.
Our children are spoon fed violence from the time they are in diapers. Girls are sexualized from the time they are in training pants with dolls dressed like strippers and clothes, which are often “sexed up” for as young as five. I have yet to see a six-year-old who needs matching bra and bikini panties.
The games are violent and videos on YouTube, even on the children’s channel, are filled with characters cussing, stabbing, killing and degrading others. This is their normal and requires constant vigilance to shield young eyes. However, even after setting parental controls, advertisements still promote games or videos with ugly behaviors.
Popular music is more often than not about disrespectful behavior, not only to others, but frankly, about themselves. Television and social media seem to have taken the stance that everything is acceptable, except conservative values. Our children are having messages shoved down their throats that they are to blame for actions which happened generations before, and they need to apologize for things they don’t even understand. Others are being taught they need to hate or distrust others because of their heritage, gender, way they dress, wear their hair or whatever.
We need to focus on our commonalities, and ways we can all work together to lift everyone up. We need to stop supporting messages of brutality and lawlessness, regardless of where they come from. We need to teach respect for personal property, space, creeds, and the Golden Rule.
If you want an over-simplified solution, make “Everything I Need to Know, I Learned in Kindergarten” by Robert Fulghum required reading starting in first grade all the way through graduate school and for darn near everyone who files a tax form, including our governing bodies.
Guns are simply tools. They are not evil. They. Are. Tools. Are they tools which some people should never have access to? Absolutely. Can they be deadly? Duh — that is their purpose. But cars can be deadly, as can knives, baseball bats, cleaning supplies, a wide array of pharmaceuticals, and even shrubs in the school yard. If you don’t grow up respecting human life, you can weaponize just about anything.
When we grew up, yes, this was last century, but it still holds true, it was not uncommon to see trucks in the school lot with gun racks in them. Gun racks which held either a rifle or shotgun, especially during hunting seasons. I remember more than one senior boy, arriving late, with a freshly field-dressed buck in the back of his truck and classmates going out at lunchtime to admire his kill.
Newly acquired guns would be examined and admired, and then returned to the rack and students would leave them alone. They respected the property rights of others. Half of us carried pocket knives to school. They were useful tools in shop classes, and I remember more than once pulling out my own knife to use in biology class because the blade was sharper than the scalpels were supposed to use to dissect that rubberized frog which had stewed in formaldehyde. The knife was a tool to be respected and not once did I ever think about killing someone, despite the group of “mean girls” prowling the halls.
The other thing to take in consideration: if any student in our school had ever pulled a weapon while on campus, not only would there have been swift and immediate repercussions from the school, but there would have been hell to pay at home.
Students would have also meted out disdain for those actions. Simply put, that sort of behavior was socially unacceptable, universally understood and reinforced. It was understood the perpetrator made the choice to act that way and he/she was the only one to blame.
My heart breaks for the communities which experience these tragedies. There are no simple answers, but, maybe, we need to start at home, with the most basic tenets of humanity. We need to focus on tools of construction in every way instead of those of destruction. Or we will be seeing more and more tragedies like the one in Oxford, Michigan.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald.