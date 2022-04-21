Well, Easter has come and gone, leaving another week of cold weather as a thank you gift. Our son Sparky has had an unusual Easter this year. We participated in his first straw crawl, and by we, I mean I stood by with a camera as he rooted like a pig through the straw looking for quarters and candy. I am thinking we need to do this for his birthday and Christmas, by putting numbered tickets in clear eggs which correspond with numbered packages. It’s worth considering.
We had a conversation about why Easter is celebrated and the events leading up to the holiday. I am not certain how much he understood or appreciated the story of Jesus, but, maybe next year he will be able to comprehend it more.
It was our cat, the stray marmalade cat which we took in last fall which really made the day memorable for him. She had been abandoned by neighbors who had moved out and left their cats behind. When she showed up on our doorstep, she was full of fleas, worms, and no food. She is a petite cat, and we were unsure of her age, but I was certain she was less than a year. Within a few weeks, she was approaching more of a healthy weight, her coat gleamed, and she seemed to have more energy. I started making noises about getting her spayed. The Hubs kept insisting she was too young.
Then she went into heat.
I made all sorts of threats about allowing her outside. Again, trying to be responsible owners. I remember from previous pets, that you had to wait until the feline was no longer in estrus before surgery could be done. So, I was prepared to wait out the constant meowing and butt waiving. Two days later I came home, and she was sitting on the deck and looking a bit anxious to get back inside the house. Of course, she was. She was doing the walk of shame. I yelled about this fact and was assured “it’s probably not a big deal”, by the spouse who knows nothing about animal husbandry. I responded with a stink eye.
I insisted he make an appointment for her pronto. He made one for six weeks out. At six weeks, she was waddling and looking like she had swallowed a couple of oranges. In a way, she had- she had two orange kittens, behind Sparky’s toy rack. On the new carpet. Six months later we are still trying to find homes for the kittens.
As soon as they were weened, I made an appointment with the vet to a spay momma. The Hubs cancelled it, because he said it was too much money. I snarled that he needed to get on it before she got pregnant again. Again, he said, it wasn’t likely to happen. Sure enough, he made the appointment for several weeks out, and by that time, she again, looked like she had ballooned out. This time she had four kittens. Thankfully not under the tv console where she had been hanging out, but in a cardboard box which had quickly been brought in for her. Sparky was very excited over this prospect of babies and had trouble staying away so Ms. Kitty could deliver in peace. At one point he peeked into the box just moments after a kitten had been born and came away astounded while announcing “Mommy! Ms. Kitty has a hole in her!”
Uhm. Of course, she does. I explained that was where the kittens were coming out and that all mammals gave birth that way. (I didn’t get into explaining platypus birth, but that can wait.) Thankfully, he seemed satisfied by the answer, until he suggested we get a band aid for the hole. We came up with a new distraction for him and let the cat finish her task at hand in peace. We now have two more orange kitties and two cream hued. While Sparky and the Hubs are over the moon about the new babies, I am super irritated to now be the “cat house” in our school district. I am now accepting orders for anyone who would like one. We also have two older marmalade models (six months) which are also for adoption. Ms. Kitty will be hauled to the vet in about five weeks, so this particular baby-maker goes out of production.
In reflection, it is kind of neat that we were able to experience new life on the same day we celebrated the resurrection. I’m not sure why I feel that way, but somehow, it just seems right.
In the meanwhile, to apply for your kitten, send me a message via Facebook. I will respond back with a photo of a kitten which you can give to your special someone (or yourself) with a lovely Mother’s Day card congratulating you on your future adoption. Seriously, I will.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.