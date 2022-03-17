In case you haven’t noticed, but around 6 a.m., the moon has been absolutely gorgeous. Dipping toward the western horizon, the full moon just seems to be within easy reach, like one could just pinch it out of the sky.
It’s a good thing it was so pretty because frankly, I am a bit crotchety about it being Daylight Savings Time with my internal clock squalling, “It’s too early, go back to bed!”
You can tell it is a full moon because there are shenanigans going on that typically do not happen.
Most notably, our government finally did something which makes sense. A bill to cancel Daylight Savings Time. I sort of always thought if the government was going to do something about DST, it would be along the lines of adding 17 and a half minutes to ensure everyone would struggle with changing the time in their cars and on their stoves or Fitbits, creating a new level of national frustration for which each political party would be blaming on the other.
While I figure it will probably be shot down somewhere along the line, at least an effort was made to do something sensible, which would not increase our national debt in the process and would put us in sync with each other.
The other weird thing I have heard about was a friend of mine was looking for someone to do house repairs. That alone is not weird, but the fact she needs repairs done because someone hit her house with a car is pretty bizarre. Can you imagine calling up your insurance company for a claim because your house was dented by a hit and run?
My brother had the opportunity to make a similar call several years ago. He had been on the telephone in a back room of his apartment when a tremendous crash happened and the whole place shook violently.
He peeked around the corner and was astounded to discover a red F-250 resting in his living room. Even more astounding was when a middle-aged man opened the door of the truck, hopped out, looked around, then ran through the space where a bay window was just a few minutes prior, leaving his dad’s truck behind.
The impact of the truck literally threw a piano across the room, embedding it into the drywall. The front half of the powder room had been sheared off, which led to a lot of jokes about it being a good thing my brother had not been in the bathroom at the time since he could have died with his britches down.
When he called our mother to see if he could stay with her for a couple of days, she immediately called me, and we went up to offer any assistance we could. We were flabbergasted because it wasn’t like the duplex was close to the road. Plus, there were speed bumps to deter speeding in the first place.
My brother explained he needed some items out of the bedroom but couldn’t get to them because the truck and a fallen ceiling was blocking the way from the hallway, and he couldn’t fit through the window.
Mom, being the smallest, was boosted through the window to retrieve valuables David didn’t want to leave in the house while the truck was being removed and the gaping holes secured. The whole incident was surreal and frankly, very twilight zone-ish.
It took several months for the landlord to make things right, and I sure hope my friend doesn’t have the same challenges with getting repairs made and she is able to stay in her home while they are being completed.
Life is challenging enough, and we need to be focusing on supporting each other and those in harm’s way without having to worry about a SUV trying to barge into in your living room. At least, my brother and friend have a good story to share out of their ordeals.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.