At the risk of sounding conceited, I am fairly certain that the universe decided to make me their latest plaything. Oh, nothing malicious, just a series of events to keep me on my toes and in a state of consternation for 24 hours.
It started with the chicken coop. I went out to close the chicken coop a bit later than normal, the sun had already set and with the coop being along a tree line, it was quite dark.
I stepped up to grab the door handle, when I felt something shift under my foot and heard a distinct hiss. Despite it being very cold out, for some dumb reason I thought it was a snake and when I felt something nip at me through my jeans, I about wet myself even as I jumped back.
I fished my telephone out of my pocket and turned the flashlight on. Less than two feet away was a decent sized opossum staring back at me. He looked super annoyed that the door to the coop was now closed and he gazed at me with what felt like he was expecting something from me.
So, I apologized for stepping on his tail.
Then told him he was out of luck because I was not reopening the door since he had no business in that coop. We sort of stared at each other for a minute, as he seemed to consider my words before turning and retreating among the trees. It was a weird encounter and am I’m kind of embarrassed by the one-sided conversation, even though it felt like the right thing to do.
The next morning, I was still thinking about the incident as I left for work. I was more than halfway to the office before I realized I had left my telephone at home. And my lunch. And the key to the office.
While pondering how to overcome at least one of those issues, I realized I had not only missed my exit, but was now approaching the third exit past the one to the office. This was going to involve a lot of backtracking during rush hour. Just great. I turned onto the nearest exit and started to weave my way to the office.
While sitting at the intersection waiting for the light to change, I was wondering why there were so many geese and seagulls flying over. Geese, I could understand, seagulls, not so much.
Just as the light changed, one of those dirty birds unloaded a massive amount of poop on the driver’s side windshield. Here is a tip for giant bird dookie on your car window. Do not turn on the wipers. What happens is you basically spread a thin layer of poop across the windshield. It instantly dries and windshield fluid just makes it worse. Sort of like a crumb coating on a cake.
I had to pull over to the side of the road, and with the wipers running, dump first my coffee on it. Cars were honking, it was a bit stressful. Not a lot happened to remove the mess, so I broke out a 2-liter bottle of soda and poured it on the car to break up the goop with enough fluid to at least get it to the side so I could see enough to drive. Of course, the sticky, stinky mess splatters on my face, hair and coat. A “fowl” start to my morning and it was not even 7:30 a.m.
Upon arriving to the office, and sweet talking the maintenance man to open our office door, I realized there was a video conference meeting in a few minutes, just enough time to run to the washroom and wash up a bit. I slid into my chair and logged in just as the meeting started.
About 20 minutes later, one of the participants asked me why my hair was so white on the left side. I reached up and sure enough, there was a huge streak of “stuff” in my hair starting above my temple and nearly reaching my ear. Not wanting to admit what was going on, I looked everyone in the face and flat out lied that it was just the lighting that made it look that way. Their expressions were skeptical, but at least no one pressed the issue.
After the meeting, I returned to the washroom and stuck my head in sink to rinse the goop out. That’s when I realized I had left the towel on my desk. It was not a great day. Paper towels leave little balls of white lint in my hair and do a poor job of absorbing moisture, as I dripped my way back down the hall.
Needless to say, I was glad to make it back home, after a brief stop at the carwash. I went to bed early, since it seemed the best way to finish the mishaps of the day. Except our son Sparky decided to play with my telephone and depleted the battery so the alarm did not go off in the morning. Sigh.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.