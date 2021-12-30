Christmas is now over and if you are anything like me, you are fervently hoping 2022 is not simply 2020 too. We have been working on writing thank you notes, because good manners and gratitude are important life skills and attitudes to embrace.
We haven’t taken down the Christmas tree, not so much out of sentiment, but more of it requires more effort than either of us are willing to put forth at this time.
I am going to try to have the house cleaned by New Year’s Eve so that the old woes and challenges will be gone in the new year. It’s a weird superstition, but it makes as much sense as anything else these days.
As my ‘‘vacation” winds down, I have been developing a new skill set, which I am considering adding to my resume under the “questionable skill set” category. With this year’s arrival of gifts from Santa, the ability to assemble numerous Hot Wheel sets has become a necessity.
While I absolutely love that most of them do not require batteries — a real plus since our son Sparky provides plenty of noise on his own — I sort of resent they require a certain amount of engineering skill. It’s not the old sets of straight-track pieces that you would piece together and prop on various pieces of furniture, pillows, etc., to see how far and fast your cars would go, heck no. The last set had 18 pages of instructions.
Here’s the real kicker to this, I actually went to college to become an engineer. I received a scholarship and everything and was lauded for being the first female in the program. That lasted for a quarter when after a very rough start, I was tested and diagnosed as being profoundly dyslexic. Good grief. The last person you want as an electrical engineer is someone who cannot read schematics and blueprints because they look different every single time.
So technically, I know how to read the directions, I just can’t read them like everyone else. Sparky’s triple loop of irritation was easy to assemble, despite having that one blue thing left over, it works well enough if the volume of his cheers was any indication.
That slime-city-car-eating- shark-thing went together quickly as well. I have him convinced it is not “slime season” so that component was not engaged, but it’s only a matter of time before one of his little friends disabuse him of that notion.
In the meantime, he bellows in glee every time he nails that chomp button and a car dangle from its jaws. It is almost as awesome as the giant snake piece that not only eats cars, but does it in various levels. That is the best if the roars of approval are anything. He called and gave a friend a play-by-play description of that toy — for at least 20 minutes. He was also super impressed that Grandma knew it was something he really wanted.
Our house has become a Hot Wheel roadhouse, with pieces starting in his bedroom, running through the living room and into the kitchen. The poor cars are subject to attacks from dinosaurs in the parking garage, who may not only eat you, but will also poop you out, to being attached by giant bats, gorillas, sharks, snakes, bats, flying pizzas and a host of other driving hazards and finally, being sent flying through the air to be caught in a cup, or to roll under the kitchen cabinet which needs pulled out a dozen times a day to remove the current fleet of vehicles.
At least once a day, I think about the 45-year-old Hot Wheel van that I have. It is battered and the blue paint is chipped, and it was obviously played with hard. It was my older brother’s, and he had played with his cars for hours and created all sorts of adventures.
I just imagine how he would have been over the moon with that triple-loop race set. In the meantime, another little boy is enthralled with the ssshww sound of a little metal car speeding along a plastic bit of track and cheer. A scene which has happened in millions of homes across the world. I wouldn’t have it any other way.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.