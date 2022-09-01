From the Hayloft: 'In no time at all, they won’t be children any longer"

It’s with a certain amount of disbelief, that I find us preparing to attend our son, Sparky’s first football scrimmage.
Why it seems as if it was just a few weeks ago when he was giving me a big gummy grin as we gave him a bath in the kitchen sink. Or holding onto his pudgy little hands as he was taking his first wobbly steps. How did time fly so quickly? He is no longer entertained by Peppa Pig or by watching a goldfish darting about the bowl.
A handful of dried yogurt puffs is no longer his favorite snack, and he is not nearly as excited to take a bath. Somehow, my baby has disappeared.
In his place is a sturdy little boy, full of sass and energy. Inquisitive and friendly. He did not grow under my heart, but he certainly occupies a huge space within there.
His football practices have been interesting, with continual reminders to “pay attention!” from the coaches. As his skills develop, he is running less for goofing around or forgetting to use his mouth guard. He is starting to grasp the concept of “teamwork” and practicing.
He is still the second smallest member of the team, looking a bit like a stick figure under those shoulder pads and helmet. But he no longer staggers about once he is in uniform, and he shows a scrappy determination to tackling his bigger opponent.
This week, his kindergarten teacher sent home a note saying he did a great job leading the class singing their “A,B,C’s”. I tell him I am proud of his showing leadership skills, and he beams with pride. He tells me about helping a classmate with their juice pouch at lunch. His kindness and willingness to help warms me to the core. These are characteristics we want him to embrace his whole life.
We will help him get dressed in his uniform, he struggles with the belt and tying his shoes. The latches on his shoulder pads challenge him as do the snaps on the helmet. Once he is dressed, he stomps around like he is the Incredible Hulk and growling “who’s got your back? I got your back, UGH!”
We will watch him run out onto the field, dwarfed by his teammates.
Full of enthusiasm and comradery, but still sort of uncertain of what to do on the field. I will be keeping my fingers crossed he doesn’t get hurt, even while doing what the game asks of him.
Another mom and I will be armed with cowbells which are big and loud enough to work on rhinoceroses, we will be clanging those things about every time our team has a good play.
Considering my complete lack of appreciation and understanding of the game, I will be depending on her cues.
I picked up some “clappers” from a craft store for some of the other parents. We will be supportive parents of the players and cheerleaders as they develop skills which come with organized sports and activities.
We will be there, for our children, because in no time at all, they won’t be children any longer.
A longtime newspaper columnist for the Circleville Herald, Sarah Roush may be reached at sarah@ohiokiwanis.org