I feel I have reached my annual “winter can stop any time now” point. I get cold weather is important for lots of reasons, killing bugs, dormant plants, life cycles, water tables, yada, yada, yada. Not to be a grouch, but I want longer days where I see sunlight for longer than 12 minutes a day.
Admittedly, the days are growing longer, by a few seconds a day. Sunset was at 5:15 on Jan. 1, and as of Tuesday, it is now at 5:41.
You can tell when I am getting antsy for spring. Seed catalogues are scattered throughout the house, nearly each is either dogeared, have items circled or order forms partially completed. Never has a comparison of peas been so ardently considered.
Should we go with Lincoln, Alaska Early or the old-fashioned standby- Wando? Do we go with heat resistance, early start of production quantity? Oh drat, there are new ones to consider this year as well. If I had any sense of taste (still!) I would be drooling over the idea of tender peas, simmered with a bit of butter. Just until they are tender.
Mom would serve her new peas with baby potatoes, scrubbed and tossed together in a white sauce, topped with fresh parsley. Delicious.
These magazines of produce porn tempt me to order elderberry, gooseberry and quince bushes to make jelly. Blueberries, raspberries and strawberries are photographed to be luscious and perfect, practically begging someone to come and pluck them from tender vines.
I was on my lunch break the other day when the mail lady brought a duplicate magazine to me. She asked me, “what the heck that was” since, as a city girl, she had never seen a seed catalogue. It was one of my favorites, the Baker Creek Heirloom Seed catalogue. Full of produce, which many people have never seen.
Purple string beans, cranberry shelly beans, yellow, red and purple carrots and some which I had never actually seen burdock, salsify, mangels, and snake beans to name a few. I showed her the rainbow collection of radishes, beets and beans. Her eyes were wide with astonishment and her mouth was hanging open.
She was fascinated and bent over to look at more. When I showed her the pages with flowers, she pointed to “Love in a Mist” and shared her grandma had flowers like that when she was a child and never knew where to find them. I gave her the catalogue to take home and told her to enjoy it. I figured for a woman working 14+ hours a day — it was the least I could do.
I’m pretty certain she will be a seed catalogue convert even if she doesn’t order anything. There is just something about the promise of spring and the opportunity to get out and plant something in the dirt. Something which will grow and either provide food for your belly or your soul.
At some point, I will narrow my order forms down so the sum total does not resemble the national trade deficit. I will think about fresh peas, tender lettuce and savory tomatoes as I make seed pots with newspapers.
Eventually, I will show our son Sparky how we gently plant seeds to start watermelon and pumpkins and we maintain them as they spring forth with their fragile stems and delicate root system.
I hope to transplant several items once the spring weather arrives and to also plant a love of gardening in our son. Not matter if he is only focused on pumpkins, digging in the dirt is good for your heart and soil. Even if you are still in the middle of winter.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald.