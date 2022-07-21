From the Hayloft: Playing 'if only...'

There are often days when I play the “if only” game in my head.
You know the one… “if only” I had different career choices, “if only” I had worked harder to stay in shape, or “if only” I could win the lotto.
After watching the news (purely by accident) my “if only meter went red hot. For that, it went to straight to “if only” I was a judge in the DC area.
In case you did not hear, there were 16 members of Congress who were arrested this week. They attended a protest outside the Supreme Court regarding the Roe vs. Wade decision. That in itself is not an issue. What is an issue is that they encouraged demonstrators to “agitate”.
In this case, it translates into breaking the law. Much like “agitators” broke windows and tried to set a federal courthouse on fire in Portland last year. These agitators merely interfered with traffic flow in Washington DC. Which in itself is sort of astonishing, since traffic there is already a hot mess served with a side of bacon.
So, after the standard three warnings given by police, they began to lead people away for interfering with traffic. Not protesting, traffic. A public safety issue.
The so called “squad”, a group of young, elected officials was part of this mess. They made certain they had plenty of staff people on hand to snap photo’s, film the process and made a production of being led off in handcuffs. The problem was, they were not handcuffed.
They were simply escorted away but made a production of holding their hands behind their backs like they were cuffed and assumed the posture of someone under arrest. Until, one raised her hand and made a victory fist pump, and then went back to acting like they were being “controlled by the man.”
What a load of organic fertilizer.
This is where “if only” came in. I would love to be the judge that had to deal with these dolts. They deserved to be made an example of, because as legislatures, they are expected to uphold the laws of the United States. Period. It doesn’t matter if they agree with them, it is the law. You know like the rest of society is expected to do.
They should get to sit overnight in a regular holding cell, and the opportunity to do some community service without a parade of paparazzi tagging along. Preferably something which will wreck their manicures and give them appreciation for how many of their constituents live.
Instead, of being reprimanded for their antics, they will gain free publicity from this stupid stunt, never mind they were causing a disruption and possibly putting people in danger.
In addition, this will give them fuel to abuse the very police system which works to serve and protect them (and us). Their staged photos will no doubt be in future propaganda to highlight how our police systems are “out of control”. Personally, I am impressed at the restraint of these officers if they continually have to deal with such stupidity.
While the headlines, blast of “Democrats arrested during peaceful protests”, they should point out, the disregard for law as they indulged in their “slacktivism”. A term used for activism which doesn’t actually involve real effort or results.
Somehow, I don’t believe, I am the only person who is playing the “if only” game regarding the antics of many of these politicians.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.