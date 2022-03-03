The daily news reports across the globe have made for sleepless nights. I find myself fretting for the families of Ukraine who are under siege from an army led by a madman, intent on conquering a country rich with natural resources.
Unfortunately, this country’s riches made them desirable to a brutish thug who wants to expand his realm and assume control of regions, which should be off limits.
The whole thing reminds me of a commercial created by “Save the Children” back in 2016. It is titled, “Most Shocking Second a Day,” which told the story of a little girl and the way her life changed dramatically over the course of a year once her country came under attack.
It starts out with her celebrating her birthday with family, the scene is complete with a cake and gifts. Snapshots show her through the next couple of months as news reports play in the background radio. The scenes are typical, trying on her mom’s lipstick, playing with friends, eating supper. Then the tone changes; it shows her fleeing school because the building is under fire.
She is shown huddling with her mother in the dark when the lights flicker then go out, and, shivering as she struggles to stay warm.
The next scene, her father is being detained at a crossing as the family flees; he is then featured on a missing poster. The girl and her mother ride on a bus to escape, only to have the windows shot out; they are accosted by men, struggling to find food, sick and so forth.
You can see the physical changes of the girl as she ages due to the horrific experiences which these conflicts present. The final scene is her mother and her, in a very different scenario, in a tent of a refugee camp as her mother sings happy birthday to a solemn and emotionally exhausted child.
It is a profound and gut-wrenching 60 seconds as the commercial drives home the pain of the innocence in a conflict not of their making.
I am inclined to believe this is the same hell being recreated in countless lives in Ukraine now. It is enough to make a person weep for all their trauma and emotional turmoil.
The news shows families crossing the border into Poland and other countries, then watching as their fathers and older siblings return to fight for their country. I can’t imagine how painful and frightening that must be for everyone involved.
Those who remain behind or return either sign up to fight with the military, or participate in an organized guerrilla warfare, which involves, among other things, mixing up molotov cocktails to lob at invaders, who are equipped with weapons and military vehicles.
The underground efforts are acts of desperation as they fight to protect what is theirs. Road signs are changed or torn down, bridges destroyed and resources removed to prevent the enemy from having any sort of advantage.
The Ukrainians are being brave, valiant and resourceful with the tools they have. Even as my heart aches for them and their families, I am proud of their courage and conviction and applaud their president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy for opting to fight with his fellow citizens, rather than flee.
I would like to think the members of the Russian Army are not happy about what they are doing, but are following orders as directed, with a lack of enthusiasm, but who knows.
We know there has been deaths and prisoners on both sides and reported destruction of facilities which are typically not targeted, such as hospitals and schools, which cause high-civilian casualties.
The people of Russia are also going to be victims of this unprovoked attack on their neighboring country. If I understand it correctly, on Saturday night, the ruble exchange rate was 84 to a dollar, the next day, it plummeted to 152.
Lines of people wound around the streets as they tried to withdraw funds from the banks and interest rates catapulted to 20 percent. Grocery stores are being emptied as people try to provide for their families with the realization there will be future struggles.
Economic sanctions will leave people without jobs and resources, more casualties of a conflict created by a dictator’s ego.
Protests are happening in the streets of Russia, even as the villain in charge orders the use of “vacuum bombs” or thermobaric weapons, which international humanitarian law prohibits.
The pressure wave of these bombs kills their victims by rupturing their lungs. If the bomb doesn’t detonate correctly, the victims still inhale the burning and highly toxic fuels associated with them. A horrendous weapon by any account. I have to wonder if Putin will quash the demonstrators in his homeland as his frustration grows.
We can only pray that Vladimir Putin backs down from the aggressive actions he has taken against a peaceful country as his dictates creates suffering in his own country and his image becomes tattered and shamed internationally.
We pray for reunification of families and communities, and for the brave citizenry who fight a desperate battle and those seeking asylum. We just pray. For peace. For all.
Donations can be made to UNICEF, International Committee of the Red Cross and Save the Children. These organizations have the infrastructure in place to help the needs of the Ukrainian people immediately.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.