It’s been ten days since my father died. Reality is sinking in, and we are slowly making adjustments in our lives.
In addition to the loss is the realization there are about 300 stupid forms to be completed and dozens of phone calls which need to be made to insurance, social security, the bank, and every last living entity on this planet. It’s enough to make a person develop a vocabulary like Samuel L. Jackson, a profoundly talented user of the profane.
Our family is ever grateful for our circle of helpers and friends who have stepped up in our time of grief.
Members of our Kiwanis organization have sent cards and flowers, donations to organizations who support individuals with diabetes or Alzheimer’s, or to the reading recovery program at Westfall Elementary School in memory of dad.
Members of mom’s Bible study group prepared a lovely picnic themed meal after the funeral and Pastor Heidi Holst presented a beautiful and thoughtful funeral for dad as well as being with the family in the final hours of dad’s life. Friends provided professional services as needed. So many friends showed up to honor dad and to support up. We are in many ways blessed.
But I am tired. So weary with an exhaustion which comes from deep within, and which sleep does not seem to help.
Life goes on despite loss. I purchased some marigolds thinking they would cheer up the front flower beds which were admittedly looking a bit pitiful. The bright yellows and oranges looked “happy”, but as I was on my hands and knees scooping holes and pulling weeds, I came to the unpleasant realization, that my flower beds had at some time, transitioned into giant litter boxes for all those dumb cats we have.
I wrinkled my nose and doggedly kept working, when one of the blasted critters strolled over, ran her tail over my chin and then proceeded to poop in the hole that I just dug for a plant. It was to say the least, rude.
The next morning, I stepped out on to the deck, expecting to be able to admire the newly planted and mulched flowers, instead I was greeted with the view of three furry butts bouncing out of the flower beds and across the yard as the rabbits scampered away from their all-you-can-eat floral buffet.
The cats just sat there watching them with a complete lack of interest or hunter’s instinct. I found one sad stem which had not been utterly devoured. As I stood in the yard, staring at the mulched litter box gracing the front yard, one of our grey hens waddled over to inspect things and then pecked my little toe, drawing blood in the process.
Those three minutes were not setting a good precedent for the rest of the day, but they also served as a reminder, that the more things in life change, the more they stay the same in many, many ways.
I will still try to grow flowers, still have animals who irritate, frustrate, and yes, even amuse me despite everything and no matter what, even when it seems everything in life is full of poop, there will always be something to bring joy, even if it only lasts a short time.
Life is still good.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.