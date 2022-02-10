In case you haven’t noticed it, prices are going up. Gasoline, groceries, dry goods, animal feed, basically everything has been steadily creeping upward. There are more empty shelves in grocery stores and even Amazon has not been able to deliver on some goods.
Apparently, it is about to get worse.
This week, I stopped to pick up a couple items at a large chain grocery store. I made a comment to one of the workers about how much the price of ham had jumped up. He told me that it was going to get a lot worse in a couple of months.
Thinking it had something to do with livestock production and meat processing, I asked him why he said that. His answer was simple and makes sense. “Supply chain issues,” he went on to explain that food production was not the problem, packaging was.
The raw materials for creating cans, lids, plastic containers and wrappers are imported. Imported goods are bobbing around off the California coast in container ships, or being held up at our northern borders because of regulations regarding truckers’ health regulations. To test this statement, while at another store, I brought up the question to the manager, same response.
It seems to me, regulating individuals who are by nature of their job, socially isolated, in their trucks for hours and hours on end is really dumb. Demanding they have multiple shots, which may minimize, but not prevent the spread of a virus, is a bit of a government overreach. This is what happening at the Canadian border, our country’s largest trade partner.
Meanwhile, at our southern border, people are crossing our border without any oversight regarding their health status, documentation or intent. Heck, there might as well be a red carpet down there because, not only are there thousands of people crossing into our country, but they are being sent on busses and airplanes to communities across our nation so they can integrate.
Again, without being checked for COVID, or other communicable issues such as measles, mumps, diphtheria, and pertussis. For those who think this is merely conjecture, keep in mind that Disneyland attendees risked outbreak of measles in 2019 due to a couple of unvaccinated guests.
Add into this mix, according to an article in the February 2021 edition of the Oxford Academic Clinical Infectious Diseases e-zine, when the CDC suggested health care providers prioritize office visits or go to telehealth visits, pediatric visits decreased by 62 percent from the previous year.
A study by Blue Cross noted there was a 26 percent decrease in standard vaccines. An estimated nine million doses could be missed within one year.
To sum it up, our federal government, who seems to be more preoccupied with “appropriate pronouns” and wondering if insider trading is wrong for government officials (duh!), is blocking supply chains because truck drivers who are mostly isolated and predominately healthy are not getting a shot, which is not proven to stop the spread of a virus are being turned away at the northern border.
Meanwhile, if you are coming over the southern border, there is no oversight regarding health status, vaccines or criminal status, and being relocated across America.
It makes one think there ought to be an IQ test for a great many bureaucrats making up these regulations, which even a first grader can tell are dumb.
Hopefully, the supply chain issues will be resolved in the next few weeks. In the meantime, I know I will be making certain to stock up on non-perishable items, because we can’t really depend on Washington to figure out solutions to the problems they are creating.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.