It’s been one of those weeks. You know the kind. You have a million things to do and no time to get anything accomplished because you are spending all your time and energy trying to maintain status quo.
Your child is wound up from so much holiday overload, and the words “Mom!” “Mom!” “Mom!” have become his mantra; exhaustion both mentally and physically looms and all you want is a bit of peace and quiet — to yourself.
You know it’s bad when the only thing you can claim as an accomplishment is having cleaned behind the toilet. I was just about at the end of my rope after a day of chasing two five-year-olds about and trying to get, frankly, anything accomplished.
The phone rang and to try to have some privacy as well as the ability to hear, I went and hid in the bathroom. While chatting, I had opportunity to assess the cleanliness in the space and decided a bit of attention to details was required. I was explaining how I was hiding when the door flew open, bonking me in the head in the process. Our son Sparky, spying me, screamed “Here she is!” and then I had all sorts of company.
Later, in the day, while playing “hide and seek,” I cleaned the bathroom while using the light from my cell phone to avoid attracting attention. It was not my classiest moment, but I had moved beyond that at this point.
We also had an unexpected development from a play date this week. Sparky and his buddy were running and bouncing about at a “trampoline park” when he slid off a balance beam and hit his chin on the way down. Tears and blood were the result of a rather nasty cut to the inside of his lip.
He bit down on a couple of paper towels for a minute until the bleeding stopped, then he was off and running once again. Later that night, he was showing off his cut and milking his dad for every drop of sympathy he could get.
He asked in the most piteous voice possible if he could have another popsicle, when mean ole’ mommy put her foot down and said no. So, he asked for the next best thing — the ice from daddy’s soda. A chunk was fished out, Sparky bit down and “crunch!” A bottom tooth fell out, and chaos erupted.
Sparky, freaked out, crying and somewhat scared because he thought he had done something wrong; The Hubs wanted to call and schedule an emergency appointment with the dentist, and after examining the tooth, my response was “put it under your pillow.”
I never realized how tiny a baby tooth is until I dropped on our carpet — our textured, natural-colored carpet. It was while searching for this itty-bitty bit of enamel when I realized, we really need more light in our house. Eventually, it was found and for “safekeeping,” tucked into a bag so the tooth fairy would have an easier time finding it, in case it fell off the bed.
At around 7, Sparky announced we all had to go to bed so the “face fairy” could come. I am not too proud to admit, I was kind of on board with that notion. He was soon tucked into bed, and I snuggled with him until he was sound asleep.
I eased out of bed, with the tooth bag and grabbing his elf on the shelf, which also needed moving, and was on the way out of the room. In the process of switching the tooth for the coins, I dropped the dang thing again. So far, I have not located it and I am keeping my fingers crossed Sparky doesn’t find it first.
This week, we have been kept busy by maintaining the mystery and magic of the tooth fairy, Shelton — the elf on the shelf — and Santa Claus. Frankly, these make-believe guests are wearing me out and I would appreciate it if they could space their future visits a bit further apart.
This time next week, everything will be a bit quieter, and maybe we can slow down. Till then, we will embrace the chaos and wish each and every one a magical holiday. Merry Christmas.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.