What would you do about an entity where dumb and dangerous challenges were presented and encouraged to our children? I’m not talking about licking a frozen ice cube tray, but activities which contained serious risk and even criminal behavior.
Here is a list of some of these challenges, which participants are encouraged to video tape and share:
• “Corncob Challenge:” Eating an ear of corn, which has been affixed to spinning drill bit.
• “Down Under Lip Lift:” Plumping your lips by using erection cream of your lips.
• “Smile Fixer:” Fixing uneven smiles by filing your teeth with a nail file.
• Styling your hair with Gorilla Glue.
• Supergluing costume vampire fangs to your teeth.
• “The Poop Challenge:” Encouraging parents to smear their feces on their young children and to record their children’s reactions.
• “Cha-Cha Slide:” Swerving your speeding vehicle all over the road.
• “Coronavirus Challenge:” Licking airplane toilet seats.
• “DIY Freckle Challenge:” Taping together two sewing needles and injecting “ink” into your face to create freckles.
• “Dry Scoop Challenge:” Participants are encouraged to eat a scoop of undiluted supplemental energy powder.
• “Penny Challenge:” Sliding a penny behind a partially plugged-in phone charger.
• “The Milk Crate Challenge:” Stacking a tower of milk crates and encouraging people to run up and down the tower.
• “Sweet Eats:” Eating massive amounts of frozen honey mixed with corn syrup.
• “The Benadryl Challenge:” Participants are encouraged to ingest large amounts of Benadryl, then film themselves hallucinating.
• “The Blackout Challenge:” Encouraging individuals to either hold their breath until they pass out or to bang your head against the wall or floor until you pass out.
• “The Skull Breaker:” Two people flank a third person, they then kick out the feet of the person in the middle, causing them to fall on their back and hit their head.
• “The Bathroom Challenge:” Encourages theft of fixtures in public bathrooms, soap dispensers, toilet seats, hand dryers, fire alarms, bathroom doors, etc.
These so-called challenges are ridiculous, dangerous and often criminal. Others are flat out cruel. Honestly, any parent who abuses their child by putting poop on them for “entertainment” purposes should be investigated by children’s services for mental cruelty.
Not surprisingly, hundreds of deaths have been associated with these challenges — all of which have occurred via the social media site TikTok.
While not all videos on this site are involving such dangerous ideas and actions, younger people tend to be thrilled with the idea of becoming a “TikTok star or influencer” by doing them. That’s why so many children across the globe are being hurt or dying from these foolish dares.
Permanent dental damage, scarring, emotional trauma, paralysis, heart attacks, death by hyperglycemia, electrical shock or fire, brain damage and concussions are just a few results. Some participants wind up with criminal records for theft, damage or causing accidents or personal injuries.
This week, I found out a former classmate’s granddaughter died from the “Blackout Challenge.” She was 14. So much potential in this child, and it has been snuffed out, a terrible loss to her family, which will never be filled.
I encourage families and caregivers to scrutinize what their children are watching and being influenced by on their electronic devises. Funny videos are great, but there can be a fine line between funny and fatal and adolescents don’t always see the danger right in front of them.
I doubt if TikTok will do anything about these videos. They are based [owned] out of China and frankly, they are raking in piles of money with these shenanigans.
Rest in peace, precious child. You were so much more than a social media challenge.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.