From the Hayloft: The pain is real

It was a stressful moment. With unpleasant decisions to be made. I was in the local grocery store looking over the meat selections.
Bacon, along with butter, are sort of an uncontrolled substances in our household, is more than $7.50 a pound. Initially I was excited to find packages just below $5, but then realized they were only 12-ounce packages. When did they shrink? Sausage links, which is our son Sparky’s favorite breakfast food had also gone up more than a dollar. The thought racing through my head was not repeatable here.
Sadly, this was the same throughout the entire store, prices on everything were up. It did keep me from impulse buying “goodies” which are not actually good for us, but it was still frustrating. I walked out of the store with over $100 in purchases in only four little bags.
Unfortunately, things are going to be getting worse. A week or so ago, I was talking to a Kiwanis member who is a big farmer in another state. He has diversified operations, grain, hogs, and cattle. He was telling me that the price of things will be going up since much of the grain they are raising will be utilized for biodiesel and ethynyl production. While that mostly seems like a promising idea, what people don’t realize is how much corn and soybeans are in our food supply beyond livestock feed.
Look at your food labels, you will often find corn products, corn syrup, corn oil, sorbitol, corn meal, maltodextrins and corn starch are in food products from cupcakes to peanut butter to coffee creamer. Corn products are also utilized in making baby food, chocolate, catsup, salad dressings and breakfast foods.
It is also necessary for antibiotics, adhesives, aspirin, chemical cleaners and detergents, surgical dressings, crayons, insecticide powders, insulating materials, paints tires and water recovery systems. Oh yeah and manufacturing the plastic which contains many of the items we purchase.
Soybeans are commonly used for soy milk, tofu, meat substitutes, oil, and soy lecithin – used to protect texture and flavor in foods. Soy is also used in insect repellent, tires, skin care, dust suppressants used along railroad tracks, insulation, shoes, candles, concrete sealer, roof tiles restorer, fish food, floor coverings, plywood, rust inhibitors, and gear oil and lubricants.
With key ingredients (corn and soybeans) being diverted into other areas of use (fuel) critical supplies will not be as readily available for our food sources, medicines, and everyday products. Thus, prices are going to be going up in just about … everything.
Toss into the mix, the loss of prime farmland to development and solar farm development, production of raw materials is being reduced. Farmers are still having to purchase seed, fuel, fertilizer, and insecticides at skyrocketing retail prices and then selling their product at wholesale rates. It’s an ugly economic combination.
I don’t know what the solution is going to be, until we are able to become independent fuel producers, alleviating the demand for biofuels, these increasingly painful trips to the grocery and gas station are likely to continue and get worse.
In the meantime, I recommend stocking up on non-perishable food items and filling your freezers, because empty shelves and staggering prices are going to unfortunately become, our new normal, at least for a while.
