This week we have had snow flurries, fog, rain, hail, rainbows, glorious sunshine, and weather conditions lending to potential tornados. Welcome to Ohio in the spring. The earth rushes to renew itself. Winter wheat covers the fields like lush grass and our yard is dotted with dandelions, daffodils and hyacinth, the asparagus patch is showing signs of life. Somewhere in the woods, trillium and mushrooms are also springing forth. It’s a wonderful time of year.
A neighbor of ours was kind enough to share an addition to their farm. It was the old barn that used to be behind my parents’ place. Nestled inside a small stand of woods, it was large for its age, with a grain room, an outstanding hay loft and racks below for feeding cattle or horses. I had spent many, many hours in that loft. With my feet dangling over the edge of the loft, reading about Nancy Drew’s adventures and being embraced by the peaceful serenity found in that hayloft, it felt safe. Occasionally, deer or even a fat raccoon would waddle in and rest on the soft dirt floor before resuming their busy lives. There was a series of huge groundhog holes in the grain room. Active enough to keep our dog interested in a couple of hours at a time. The barn had been built with massive rough timbers which were joined together with wooden pegs. The roof was metal of some sort, probably tin. That barn exuded a sort of patient, sturdy, security that I can’t quite describe.
Our neighbor Isaac had moved that big barn to his property. It had suffered some damage since I had visited last. The roof had been turned back from severe weather and hunters had kicked boards off in their pursuit of a hidey hole while deer hunting. She had suffered, and was looking her age. He moved her across the field, slowing, gently transporting her at 1 mile per hour to her new location. For a couple more years the barn sat, unattended, until Isaac and his wife decided to renew her. Hundreds and hundreds of hours of work went into scrubbing, rebuilding, and designing a new purpose for her. They recreated her purpose. Where she once housed livestock and wildlife, the barn now houses a different sort of animal, humans.
They created a comforting and peaceful haven, available for guests as a B and B. As soon as I stepped through the door, the same sense of peaceful security settled about me, almost like it was welcoming me home. I cried a bit, because I was so glad that “happy place” from so long ago had been saved from the destruction of time.
Tastefully decorated, the house and the wide porch is an invitation to stop. Stop being busy, stop working, stop worrying. To just stop. Stop to enjoy the breeze as you rest on the porch swing, stop to curl up and enjoy a fire, or stop to listen to peaceful surroundings. Stop and replenish yourself.
Much like spring is showing us daily with a reminder that life is renewing and replenishing. We need to do the same for ourselves. Happy Easter, peace be with you.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.