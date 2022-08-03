From the Hayloft: The thing that grew

This spring in an attempt to encourage our son Sparky, to become interested in growing things, we planted a couple of pumpkin seeds.
We had started two seeds, in a little clear cup from a fast-food place. We poked a couple drainage holes in the bottom and filled it with container soil. A seed was carefully tucked on each side, so we could watch its progress.
Initially, Spark was not that impressed. His response when I pointed out something was happening to his seeds was “they’re growing hair!” Uhm, well, okay, I guess it does look like that, sort of. His interest took a serious nosedive. Seeds becoming fuzzy was not cool. Or interesting.
I left them in a warm spot and other than making certain there was moisture in the tray, I kinda forgot about them for a week. Okay, fine two weeks, maybe three. By then leaves were well above ground and the plants were pushing against the lid for more space.
Sparky and I went outside to plant them in the front flower bed. (Mistake #1) We carefully dug holes on both sides of the desk to accommodate the seedlings and, other than finding a rather large earthworm, Sparky was kind of over the whole thing.
Then the rains came. Like most of my gardening efforts, there was a fair amount of benign neglect involved. Other than keeping the beds semi weeded, I don’t really do much with them until the flowers look like they are dealing with heat exhaustion, then I give them a bit of a drink. That hasn’t really been an issue this year so, it was with a bit of surprise when the series of hot and rainy days caused these plants to grow.
By growing I mean, expanding with twisty tendrils snaking their way over both flower beds, the front deck and over to the driveway. Giant leaves encompass everything. Iris, hidden. Hydrangea bush, well shaded. Lilies, wrapped in vines. Unfortunately, nothing seems to keep the garlic mustard from thriving, not even giant pumpkin vines.
The more I look at these monster plants, the more I worry about, exactly what kind of pumpkins were those? (Mistake #2) I have jack o’ lantern, sugar, and giant pumpkin seeds. I have ruled out sugar pumpkins simply because there is one growing by the front deck and it is already the size of a lawn mower tire. Granted it is a front tire, but, every time it rains, it swells more. Its vine is very green, so it means, it will continue to grow for some time. Hmmm.
At some point, I fully expect to come out of the house and discover that overnight, the vines to have wrapped themselves around my car, holding it hostage like some sort of freaky story in The National Enquirer, hopefully it will be next to the “Batboy” discovery.
Did I mention these plants are loaded with blooms? At last count, there were about 70 between the two plants. I am a bit concerned we may be overrun with giant vegetables for which I don’t particularly care. Giving jack o lanterns away won’t be a problem, but anything over 40 pounds? Seems like a lot of work to move those things.
Sparky is of course, now enthralled with the plants. He checks daily on the growth on both the vines and “his” pumpkin, as well as the ones he has designated for every single person on this planet that he has ever met. Each of our cats has a designated pumpkin as well.
I had thought about pruning back the number of blooms and whacking off some of the expanding vines, but I am pretty certain Sparky will be very resentful of these actions, and frankly, I don’t care enough about the plants to do much about them. After all, crop failure is part of the realities of growing produce and discovering the cause of death can be a biology lesson as well.
We will see what the next couple of months bring, in the meantime, I have been lecturing my tomato plants what they should be more like the pumpkins and thrive where they have been planted.
So far, they are ignoring my pleas, even as the pumpkin vines inch closer to the car.
A longtime newspaper columnist for the Circleville Herald, Sarah Roush may be reached at sarah@ohiokiwanis.org