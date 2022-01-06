Even though the incident happened quickly, it seemed like I was watching in slow motion. I had taken our son Sparky to a playdate at a trampoline park. The goal was frankly to wear both boys out, and it seemed like our plan was going to be a success as they raced from one play area to another.
However, one moment our son Sparky was carefully stepping across a padded balance beam, the next, he was slipping off and bonking his face on the way down. Immediately, there were tears, panic, paint-peeling screams, and blood. Some of it was mine.
Poor Sparky had bloody drool spilling down his chin and he was obviously scared. I convinced him to bite down on a handful of paper towels and within moments, the bleeding had stopped. Tears and drool were wiped away, reassurances given, and he and his buddy were once again off and running. His powers of recovery are impressive.
Later that night, when he was cut off from consuming his body weight in popsicles, he swiped a chunk of ice from his daddy’s cup and bit down on it. A bottom tooth popped out and more chaos ensued. Sparky thought he had broken his tooth off, and The Hubs thought he had some serious damage to his mouth.
Sparky tearfully presented his tooth to me; I noted it had come out cleanly — there was almost no blood and that it was about time he was going to start losing his baby teeth anyway. (Sniff!) Sparky was not real thrilled with this explanation until I mentioned he needed to put it under his pillow for the tooth fairy, then his greedy little heart decided it was okay.
The Hubs insisted on an emergency visit to the dentist, which resulted in an x-ray showing a new tooth just below the gum line, thankfully avoiding the need for “special silver teeth” like Sparky’s cousin sports.
Losing the tooth threw us into a bit of a disadvantage. We weren’t prepared. What’s the going rate for teeth anyways? I remember getting a quarter. It was a real windfall at that time. It meant I could buy a bottle of red pop from the machine at the laundry mart, even if I had to share it with my brother who would promptly make certain I could see his backwash to ensure he would have most of the bottle to himself.
However, since The Hubs used to pay Sparky a dollar for just pooping in the potty, I knew a quarter was not going to cut it. I rooted through my bank and unearthed a couple of $1 coins, the shiny gold-colored ones. They were cool looking and something he had probably not seen before. Perfect.
We had placed the tooth in a small cloth bag; happily, he thought the Crown Royal logo was a magical sign and perfect for a tooth fairy. He went to bed with minimal fuss that night.
Later, I slipped the bag from his bed and went to make the switch when I dropped the tooth. Do you have any idea how tiny a baby tooth is? A frantic scramble and search of our rug revealed — nothing. It doesn’t help that our carpet is a textured baby-tooth colored plush. I spent a ridiculous amount of time looking for this thing and still have not found it, I found goldfish crackers and jellybeans. I found bits of toys, coins, and enough gross stuff that the carpet cleaner was drug out the next day, but no tooth.
I am keeping my fingers crossed that we manage to vacuum it up before Sparky accidentally finds it.
He has been working on the next tooth, trying to force it to come loose as well. I thought it was a bit odd for him to be working it so hard until he accidentally revealed the reason why. Apparently, he had two visits from the tooth fairy that night. One from mommy fairy and a second from daddy fairy. Daddy fairy slipped a 10 spot in with the gold coins. Sparky, having received $12 for a single tooth has realized he has a mouth full of money and is planning to go shopping.
In the meantime, I need to go to the bank, pick up a couple more coins and ponder why I don’t have access to some sort of fairy who leaves a bag of money under my pillow. That sort of magic is something we could all believe in.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.