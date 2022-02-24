In case you have been living under a rock this week, Mother Nature has really been acting like a teenager dressing to go on their first date. Trying on one thing, discarding it, then trying on another, discarding it, and moving on to another.
One day, the temperatures are frigid, with gusty winds causing any exposed skin to burn with potential frostbite and causing animals to burrow deep into shelters or huddle together for warmth.
The next night, I am driving home in the rain with fog rising up all around like I am driving into a swamp in a horror movie. For Pete’s sake, there were even toads leaping across the road in some places. There was a total of 23 different spots where water was running across the road, making the drive a bit tense from time to time.
Twenty-four hours later, the skies are clear. Adorable newborn kids are hopping about the fields as they explore, while nannies watch on. Daffodils are popping up and the unmistakable scent of skunk is in the air. There is field debris alongside the roads from where corn stubble was cleared away with snowplows after the waters receded.
When we went into town, our son Sparky was looking out the window as we approached the intersection of state Routes 56 and 22. His wide-eye astonishment of the appearance of a “new lake” appearing where the banks of the Scioto River had overflowed, and the flooding of the surrounding area was almost comical.
He commented, “Maybe we could go fishing in the new lake.” He then realized the area included the area around the sewage treatment plant, and then decided maybe he didn’t want “poopy fish” to catch.
Today, we are expecting freezing rain and sleet, which will no doubt finish killing off any budding plants which had not already drowned at this point. The ice will be ridiculous and there will be more flooding if the drainage ditches and gutters, which are full, freeze. In other words, brace yourself for another round of sketchy weather and road conditions.
Years ago, we had new neighbors who had moved from a condominium in Chicago to their first house. We were in a period of a drought when they moved in and did not quite grasp the need for the sump pump in their basement. They removed the pump, filled the “hole” with gravel and put in a wood floor and drywall to “make the place less uncivilized” for the game room they put in the basement.
When the rains came (and they always do), they called in a panic with the discovery there was a couple of inches of water in their basement and they could not figure out where it had come from or why it was there. There wasn’t much we could do to help, beyond giving them a phone number to call for professional assistance since we didn’t have equipment for this sort of thing. It was an expensive lesson and took off some of the shine about their new living situation.
As Mother Nature tries to figure out a look which makes her happy, households across the area are checking on their sump pumps, backup generators, supplies of ice melt, milk, animal feed, and toilet paper even as they wonder if they should go ahead and pick up a box of allergy medicine.
Thankfully, most locals know the drill by now regarding our ever-changing weather shifts. Transplants will finally figure out why weather is so often a topic of discussion.
As we told our neighbors, stay safe, dry and calm because if you don’t like our weather, give it a day or two...it’ll change.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.