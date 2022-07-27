From the Hayloft: Victoria

Sometimes, despite knowing the probability, an event occurs which still takes you aback a bit.
Our cat, (whom in recent years I have claimed as my own) Victoria passed away. She was, simply put, the classiest cat I have ever known. I know that is weird, but it was true. She would calmly observe the world as if we were merely fools sent to cater to her benevolent demands.
To scratch her head and chin, to occasionally remove a couple of matts in her coat, provide treats and to pet her, but never, ever comb or brush her. When we had satisfied her demands, she would either fall asleep next to you or saunter away like she had better things to do.
The Hubs originally brought her home, we think it was about 19 years ago. She was probably about 7 months old. We already had an indoor cat (Isabelle)and two outdoor toms (Leno and Neo). All of them were white. The toms had been dumped off and we had scheduled appointments to get them neutered. Then the Hubs brings home this fluffy black and white female, with the prettiest markings and silkiest fur I had ever touched. She was a beauty.
The Hubs claimed she “followed him home”. A quick interrogation destroyed that story, since he had been working some 30 miles from home, and she had jumped out of the cab of his truck. Apparently, the place where he had been working, the owners were moving away and had planned on leaving the barn cats behind to survive on their own. She was the only one he had been able to catch.
She had a soft mew and was obviously scared. However, when she was set on the ground, she assumed what I call “the position.” Body and head down, butt in the air, tail straight up. Good grief, he brought home a cat in heat.
About that time Leno and Neo came trotting around the house and made a beeline for her. She apparently was not impressed with them and shot across the yard and scaled a tree in the back yard. She was up there a good fifteen feet, when I told the Hubs he needed to get her out of that tree and into the house before every tom cat in the county came calling to pay their disrespects to her and leave their calling card on every surface available.
After some grumbling, he eventually did as I asked, and Victoria never left the house after that.
She was named not for the queen as I had assumed, but for the character Barbara Stanwick used to play on Big Valley, Victoria Barkley.
She was a bit unlike any other cat I have known. She never as far as I know, ever caught a mouse. She would occasionally take a swipe at a fly, but it was a leisurely swipe, as if just for show and she would have hour long stare downs with the goldfish.
To show her love, she would wait until you were asleep and then proceed to groom your eyebrows. A rather unnerving way to wake up. Other times, if she felt you had stayed in bed too long, she would sprawl next to you – never on the pillow- and then very delicately tickle your nose and lips with that fluffy, silky tail. Just a light brush, enough to wake you up.
Then once you were awake, she would sit on the bed and meow as if saying “oh good, you’re awake! Can I bother you for some food, please?” It was well played.
Victoria, in the last couple of years spent most of her time dozing in a comfy spot, ignoring the shenanigans of the other cats, although she was not averse to letting them know she still ruled the house. Recently, she had begun to lose weight and was unable to keep food down. She became frail despite special treats, food and being spoon fed.
It broke my heart to see her in this condition, and I made the call to a local veterinary to end her suffering. The next morning, she died shortly after I left for work.
That evening, I took a shovel and dug a deep hole on what I call “dead cat hill.” A mound of dirt which had been heaped when the ditch line had been dug 20 some years ago. It is where all our cats go, lined up along that hill, each wrapped in a shroud of cotton, and then gently laid to rest.
A brick marker to remind us of where they are, and to keep predators from digging them up marks each spot. Victoria’s final resting place overlooks a beautiful field and is very close the tree she shimmied up the night she came into our lives. It’s quiet and peaceful, much like she was.
The queenly kitty still oversees her kingdom. Just differently.